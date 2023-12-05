Ex-Browns QB Baker Mayfield Drops Life-Changing Personal Announcement

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is going to be a father.

Mayfield and his wife, Emily, made the official announcement on social media on Monday via social media, setting the comments section ablaze.

“We’ve been hiding a little something…….” the post read. “But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!”

Some of Mayfield’s former Browns teammates could be found in the comments.

“Congrats bro!” Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward wrote.

Other NFL stars also sent their regards, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Ayyyeee!! Congrats you guys!” Kelce commented.

The couple met through a mutual friend in 2017 and married in 2019 when Mayfield was a member of the Browns.

Baker Mayfield on Solid Run With Buccaneers

The Browns picked Baker Mayfield with the top selection in the 2018 draft. He broke the record for most touchdown passes by a rookie and was key in taking the team to the playoffs in 2020, where they won a game. But in 2021, a shoulder injury slowed him down. In the offseason, the Browns went for a big deal and got Deshaun Watson the next season.

Mayfield said he was “confused” by how things ended so suddenly with the Browns.

“I think towards the end there — and I played 2021 with a pretty much torn apart shoulder — I was excited to get the surgery, get healthy and get another shot to try and get back to that 2020 form,” Mayfield said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in October. “But that wasn’t their plan, and I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason.”

Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers, but things didn’t go well. He ended up losing his starting gig and the Panthers eventually let him go. However, Mayfield had a good run with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of last season, which probably saved his career, or at least gave him a chance to fight for a starting spot again. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason and has started every game this season after winning the job in camp.

Mayfield has completed 63.6% of his passes this season, notching 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has thrown eight interceptions.

Trade for Deshaun Watson Has Been Disappointing for Browns

The blockbuster move to land Watson hasn’t worked out well for the Browns. Watson missed 11 games during the 2022 season due to a suspension and recently suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Through two seasons, Watson will have only played in 12 games with Cleveland. And when he has been active, his play has been inconsistent.

The Browns have gone 8-4 in games Watson has started. He’s completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Cleveland has started four quarterbacks this season. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, PJ Walker, and — most recently — Joe Flacco have seen time under center for the Browns. The team has managed to stay in the playoff race but injuries have piled up all over the field. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been out since Week 2 and there are questions about the health of star pass-rusher Myles Garrett and No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a chance to end their two-game skid.