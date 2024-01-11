Browns $100 Million Star at Risk of Missing Wild Card Game

Denzel Ward suffered an injury during practice on Thursday and the Cleveland Browns top cornerback is now at risk of missing Saturday’s Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans.

Ward had previously been dealing with a shoulder injury but had been a full-go in the first two practices of the week. He suffered a new knee injury during Thursday’s practice.

“Something with his knee, he was limited,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday, January 11. “I don’t really have an update past that.”

Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and was recently named to his third Pro Bowl. He appeared in 13 games during the regular season, notching 11 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.

The Browns have officially listed Ward as questionable for the matchup against Houston. Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (calf), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (back) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) are also all questionable heading in the first game of the postseason.

Denzel Ward Leader for Browns’ Elite Defense

The fortunate thing for the Browns is that they have two other capable cornerbacks in Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. That being said, missing a leader like Ward for a playoff game would be tough.

“It’s a lot of emotions that go through my mind,” Newsome said. “He’s our leader, he’s one of arguably the best cornerbacks in the league. So it’s definitely tough, but I know Denzel’s a trooper and he’s a fighter, so if he’s able to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Myles Garrett echoed the sentiment from Newsome that Ward would be missed for the win-or-go-home affair.

“I didn’t see (the injury), but definitely disappointed,” Myles Garrett said. “He’s a guy who came in pretty much with me. Aplaymaker that a few guys in the league can (hang) with. He’s been doing it at a very high rate this year and the time he’s been here. We’re looking forward to getting him back whenever he’s able to come back and be himself. It’s just unfortunate something like that happens in practice trying to prepare for a big one like this is this Saturday.”

The Browns are facing standout quarterback C.J. Stroud. He is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud passed for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. The Browns did not see him on Christmas Eve when they won 36-22. Case Keenum started in Stroud’s place as he dealt with a concussion.

Browns Rule Out Grant Delpit With Groin Injury

The Browns were hoping that safety Grant Delpit could return this week after spending some time on injured reserve with a groin injury. He did get on the practice field but will have to wait at least another week to see action.

“Just coming along, all part of the rehab process,” Stefanski said of Delpit. “Part of that process is getting out there on the practice field and getting through individual and team periods. But he’s trending in the right direction and progressing really well.”

Cleveland also ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins, who injured his hamstring in Week 16. Rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman will be sidelined as well after suffering a concussion in the Browns’ season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.