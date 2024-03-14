Browns Ink New TE After Raiders Poach Former Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns quickly filled the hole left by Harrison Bryant’s departure, signing former Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci on Wednesday.

The Browns are bringing in Ricci to be primarily a blocking presence. His stats tell that story. Ricci has just 9 catches for 102 yards in his career and was designated as a fullback at one point in his career. He went undrafted in 2020 but the former All-MAC selection found a home with the Panthers. Ricci has appeared in 36 games with four starts over his three NFL seasons.

Cleveland needed to fill the hole left behind by Bryant’s departure. Bryant was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2020. His deal with the Las Vegas Raiders is worth $3.25 million with a maximum value of $4 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bryant has 89 receptions for 791 yards with 10 touchdowns in 65 career games.

Bryant wasn’t a huge part of the offense last season — registering 13 catches for 81 yards and 3 touchdowns last season — but the team still needed depth behind Pro Bowler David Njoku.

Ricci joins a tight ends room that includes Njoku, veteran Jordan Akins and Zaire Mitchell-Paden, who was signed to a reserve/future contract in January.

Browns Offense Taking New Direction Under Ken Dorsey

The Browns offense has shifted away from the tight end-heavy playbook of the past. And the unit will be under a new direction next season under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. He takes over for Alex Van Pelt, who was let go shortly after the Browns were bounced in the Wild Card round.

The Browns have not announced if Dorsey or head coach Kevin Stefanski will call the plays. Stefanski has assumed the duty since taking over the team in 2020.

“Play-calling, which I know everyone wants to talk about, we’ll get there,” Stefanski said on February 5. “What I’m looking forward to the most is putting this offense back together with Ken, really leading the charge and that’s why he’s here. Really pleased to have him here.”

Dorsey played for the Browns during his career as a player. As a coach, he’s spent time with the Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

Browns Add Key Pieces to Offense

The Browns haven’t made a major splash in free agency on the offensive side of the ball. However, the team did add some pieces that could end up making a difference next season. That includes running back/kick returner Nyheim Hines, as well as backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Hines can be an explosive weapon out of the backfield, especially as a pass-catcher. He’s also expected to contribute on special teams.

The Browns found out the value of having a capable backup last season. The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season but found their groove with Joe Flacco.

Cleveland opted not to bring Flacco back in free agency, instead signing Winston — a former No. 1 overall pick. Winston most recently spent time with the New Orleans Saints, mostly in a backup role. He’ll do the same in Cleveland behind Deshaun Watson.

Before free agency started, the Browns agreed a trade with the Denver Broncos to land former first-round wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.