Browns Agree to Deal With Super Bowl Winning Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Herb Miller, who will join the practice squad and adding additional depth to the position.

Miller won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers last year, seeing action in four games. He notched one interception and five tackles last season. Miller played his college ball at Florida Atlantic but went undrafted in 2019. He’s also spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Miller was in a group of cornerbacks worked out by the Browns last week that also included former 49ers defender Dee Virgin.

To make room for Miller, the Browns waived tight end Jordan Franks, who was called up to the active roster last game.

The Browns are not in major need of help at the cornerback position, although the signing could be a sign about the health of Greg Newsome II, who is dealing with a calf injury. Newsome was seeing in a walking boot after beating the Bears game and the team has yet to update his status after an MRI on Monday.

“We will see when we get the results,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked about an update on Newsome on Monday, September 28. “I am worried about anybody who gets an MRI, but we will see. I will update you when I hear.”

If Newsome misses time, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams are solid options to see larger roles. Williams was the starter as a rookie but missed all of last season with nerve damage in his shoulder. Stefanski said he would feel confident with the former second-round pick sliding back int oa starting role.

“Yes, he would definitely be ready if need be,” Stefanski said. “Greedy was outstanding on special teams yesterday. Our vice, Greedy, Troy, Grant Delpit and A.J. Green were outstanding.”

Newsome has looked good so far this year, drawing positive reviews from his teammates.

“Greg has been balling. He has been putting it together every week,” Hill told reporters on Monday. “He has been doing his thing. As a rookie, he does not really seem like a rookie. He takes everything, learns fast and puts his technique down. He is a fierce competitor. He has been doing his thing out there. I am excited about his journey.”

Browns Defense Comes to Life Against Bears

The Browns rebuilt defense as a whole was facing mixed reviews after the first two weeks, but came to life against the Bears, allowing just 1 net passing yard and sacking Justin Fields nine times. That effort was spurred by defensive end Myles Garrett, who blasted his way to 4.5 sacks. He now leads the league with 5.5.

“Myles was outstanding. Really, the entire defense was outstanding, but if you point at an individual, it would certainly be Myles in that effort,” Stefanski said after the win. “He is our best player. I think he knows that, we know that and the other team knows that. He is going to get a lot of attention. We are going to move him around, and we are going to do different things with him. We need him to play great. Again, it is no secret to anybody.”

The Browns now hit the road for the next two weeks, heading to Minnesota on Sunday.