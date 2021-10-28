Browns Named as Landing Spot for Super Bowl Winning QB

The Cleveland Browns have some questions at the quarterback position with Baker Mayfield banged up and one name the team has been linked to is Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles.

Bleacher Report listed the Browns as a team that should be in the mix for the veteran QB, who is now assuming a backup role on the Bears with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton — who’s currently injured — ahead of him on the depth chart. Here’s what B/R had to say about the Browns and Foles:

With the Jets out of the mix, teams like the Cleveland Browns and Seattle could be top destinations. Russell Wilson (finger) is on injured reserve, while Baker Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum and a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder. If Mayfield is ultimately shut down for the year, Cleveland could use a proven backup behind Case Keenum.

Chicago is motivated to move Foles ahead of the trade deadline on November 2, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“They’ve leaked that they’d listen to offers. They might as well have sent flares into the sky with the message ‘Call us’ in orange letters above each NFL team facility,” Fowler reported.

The Browns being involved in quarterback rumors comes from the uncertainty surrounding the health of Baker Mayfield, who has practiced this week but has a very uncertain road ahead this season. He’s dealing with a serious shoulder injury — which includes a torn labrum and tuberosity fracture.

But beyond Mayfield, the Browns have two solid backup options in Case Keenum — who is being paid handsomely to hold a clipboard most weeks — and Nick Mullens, who has starting experience in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield: "I trust the guys in this locker room" Baker Mayfield addresses the media before practice on October 27th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-10-27T16:21:54Z

Mayfield practiced on Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of suiting up on Sunday against the Steelers. Mayfield missed the Browns’ Week 7 matchup against the Broncos due to the injury, although it was hard for the team to keep him off the field. He said missing the game was easier with the Browns coming out on top, 17-14.

“It is not tough when you are winning,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. “It is pretty fun to watch these guys play and play for each other. The way those guys fought, it was a good team win. That is what it is about. It is finding ways to win no matter what it is, especially on a short week with limited guys and just plug and play guys.”

Even if Mayfield gets on the field, one hit could change his expectations for the season. He’s taking it day by day when it comes to thinking about surgery.

“You can do certain things to repair the stuff inside the rotator cuff and strengthen it up. If you examine a lot of people’s shoulders, you will see a lot of partial tears in those labrums. You can do things to help with that,” he said. “We will evaluate that when the time needs.”

Browns Comfortable With Keenum

If Mayfield is unable to go, the Browns would turn to Keenum, who looked solid in his Browns starting debut last week. The 33-year-old QB passed for 199 yards and a score against the Broncos.

The Browns have been fairly clear that they don’t see a huge dropoff from Keenum to Mayfield, which is more of a complement to Keenum than it is any kind of shade to Mayfield.

“We didn’t feel any drop-off,” Jedrick Wills told reporters of Keenum’s play. “There’s no drop-off, everything felt very smooth.”

The Browns are 3.5-point home favorites for the AFC North showdown on Sunday against the Steelers.