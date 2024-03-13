Ex-Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Opens Up on New $100 Million Deal

Former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has big goals as he embarks upon another contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield, who re-signed for three years, $100 million, wants to bring two more Lombardi Trophies to Tampa Bay.

“So that’s the goal here is to try and win a couple,” Mayfield told reporters on March 13.

In 2023, Mayfield rebuilt his career with the Buccaneers as he completed 64.3% of his passes and threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He led the Buccaneers to a third-straight NFC South title and a Divisional Round playoff appearance.

“He bet on himself, dusted himself off, he did it in college and I like this version of Baker Mayfield,” Colin Cowherd said on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” on March 11.

Mayfield wowed with the Sooners as he threw for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns versus 21 interceptions between 2015 and 2017. He won the Heisman Trophy twice in 2016 and 2017, Mayfield led the Sooners to a Sugar Bowl win in 2016 and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2015.

Since his college days, Mayfield has remained connected to Oklahoma, and he chimed in regarding the Sooners’ move to the SEC on Wednesday. The Sooners and Texas Longhorns became the latest programs to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC this year.

“I hope it’s not as rough as I think it’s going to be the first couple of years. SEC ball, it’s tough. The big difference is the guys up front, the o-line and the defensive line, they make a big difference,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield’s NFL career started with the Cleveland Browns, which took him No. 1 in the NFL Draft in 2018. Mayfield led the Browns to the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994, but the team traded him in 2022, which led him on a tough journey to the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield: ‘This is Life-Changing Money’

Mayfield possibly turned down more money to play elsewhere rather than re-sign with the Buccaneers. Spotrac projected a four-year, $120 million deal or $30 million annually for Mayfield in free agency.

“This is life-changing money, and I’m not going to act like otherwise,” Mayfield said in response to a question on other offers.

The Buccaneers succeeded in a concerted effort to retain Mayfield and a host of key players from the 2023 team — some of whom won the 2020 Super Bowl in Tampa. Mayfield wanted wide receiver Mike Evans back, which the team did. Likewise, the Buccaneers secured key defensive players in linebacker Lavonte David, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Mayfield said the 2023 season was “a good run there at the end but I don’t think any of our guys were satisfied” with a Divisional Round exit.

Baker Mayfield: ‘Mental Toughness Can Take You a Long Way’

Mayfield turned around his career in Tampa after a tumultuous 2022 with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

“Mental toughness can take you a long way and just trusting yourself, believing in yourself and trusting in God … for me, this was a good place that has already shown me that I can do that,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield won the Buccaneers starting job over Kyle Trask in training camp and won the locker room in the process. Most of all, the Buccaneers kept winning with Tom Brady retired.

Baker Mayfield: ‘It’s a Weight Lifted Off of Our Shoulders’

After three stops in the NFL, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, have found a home in Tampa.

“It’s a weight lifted off of our shoulders from the traveling journey that we’ve been on the last couple of years,” Mayfield said. “For us knowing how much we truly loved being here.”

“And throughout the whole process, we thought we were gonna call this place home in the offseason regardless,” Mayfield added. “That’s how much we fell in love with the community, the city overall and truly enjoyed living here.”

“So it’s a weight lifted off our shoulders, but just knowing that we can settle in and truly make a difference whether it’s with the organization and throughout the community that we can truly be rooted and have a boots on the ground mentality and make a difference and see that through,” Mayfield concluded. “It’s a special feeling.”