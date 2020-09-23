21 Best Compression Leggings & Tights

The best compression leggings for women are versatile and can assist in recovery as well as the demands of impact training and competition. Tights with graduated compression help promote blood flow, which can reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. Whether you’re powering through a tough spinning workout , heading out for a run or practicing your Pilates moves , slip on a pair of compression tights to maximize your workout.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why do I need compression tights?

One of the biggest advantages of compression gear, including compression pants, is that anyone can benefit from them, even if you're not an athlete. Maybe you're training for your first marathon and are hoping for some relief from frequently sore, achy muscles. Or, you just started a new class at the gym and are searching for compression gear that offers targeted support for areas of concern, such as knees and hips. Some days your legs simply feel tired and sore, even if you haven't recently worked out.

Compression tights are highly versatile, and come in many forms. For example, if you're working out at a high intensity, you might want a greater amount of compression than if you were looking for a pair of compression leggings to wear out and about without feeling restricted.

According to UPMC Health Beat, some of the main advantages of compression leggings for women are reduced chafing in more sensitive areas, a lower risk of heat exhaustion as excess moisture is wicked away, and lower overall muscle movement and oscillations, which leads to less fatigue and soreness.

What are the best compression leggings for women?

The best compression leggings for women are those that match your budget and lifestyle needs, whether you're a serious endurance athlete, a beginner or somewhere in between.

Aside from the cost of the leggings, the next biggest factor is likely the amount of compression they provide. Some tights offer firm compression with ample support, but tend to be harder to put on. Other leggings don't provide as much compression, but some women find the less restrictive material more comfortable.

How much compression do I need?

Compression socks and leggings are measured in millimeters of mercury, or mm Hg. To ensure the best results, WebMD recommends purchasing leggings that aren't too long. You should also avoid rolling the top down as that could restrict blood flow too much.

Some tights are designed to provide the biggest advantages during workouts, while others are specifically designed for post-workout recovery. The tights you ultimately decide on should meet your primary needs without feeling too restrictive or leaving you wishing there was more compression.

If you're feeling sore and achy on a regular basis, it's worth slipping on a pair (or trying out a few pairs) to see which compression tights are right for you. Unlike compression tights for athletes, you may not need as much compression to improve blood circulation and get relief from daily aches and pains.

