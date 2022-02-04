CLMBR Review: Everything You Need to Know

Connected fitness equipment has exploded in popularity recently. There’s a lot of buzz around machines like Peloton and The Mirror, but they’re far from the only options if you want a home workout that’s fun and motivational.

Take CLMBR, for example. It’s a rising Instagram star and is backed by names like Jay-Z and Pitbull. Popular for its engaging virtual workouts and highly effective fast-paced movements that target your whole body, it’s the most immersive home vertical climber for your money. But is it worth the steep price? Our in-depth CLMBR review will help you decide.

What Is CLMBR?

CLMBR is a connected vertical climber that’s much different than most other home workout machines. Unlike a stationary bike, for example, it simultaneously works your arms, legs and core while engaging up to 86% of your muscles. Even better? You can burn serious calories in a short amount of time. Just 30 minutes can blast up to 670 calories, according to CLMBR. The low-impact, high-intensity movements help you quickly get in shape.

Whether you’re following a trainer-led workout or climbing solo, you’ll feel the burn almost immediately. Arm and leg day become one as you push down the pedals and pull yourself to new levels. The movement might take time to master, but stick with it and it’ll soon feel like second nature. You can even use it daily since there’s no impact on your joints.

Vertical climbers have been around for decades, but CLMBR offers a uniquely immersive experience. A large built-in display puts you face-to-face with high-level trainers who encourage you to have fun and always give your best. If you’re missing group workouts, you can still feel like you’re part of a bigger community at home.

Are There Virtual Classes?

Although it’s not required to use the machine, a CLMBR Connect Membership ensures you’re getting your money’s worth. It costs $39.99 per month and gives you access to over 200 on-demand classes along with climbing challenges and feature updates. Live classes aren’t an option yet, but you can join pre-recorded classes that range from 5 to 45 minutes.

There’s something for everyone, even total beginners. You can get lost in the moment with a rhythm climb or push your limits with interval climbs. Need a break from climbing? Hop to the floor for the boot camp classes, which are great for mixing up your workout routine. You can do general strength training or focus on an area of concern, such as your arms or core. According to CLMBR connected user reviews, you can even spice it up with dumbbells, resistance band sets or Bala rings if you need more weight.

If you want to avoid the subscription fee, CLMBR still has basic functionality. You can still change your resistance settings and get in-workout stats to track your progress.

How Much Is CLMBR?

Before we discuss pricing, it’s important to note that prices are subject to change. We’ll do our best to update that information accordingly.

As of this writing, you can score the CLMBR for a lower price than usual thanks to a limited-time deal ($304 off CLMBR bundles + one free month of CLMBR digital content). The base model starts at $2,495 (it’s normally $2,799) while the priciest Summit package will set you back $3,095 with the current promotion.

There are several CLMBR bundles. Here’s what each CLMBR package currently costs and what you’ll get with each one. Each package includes one month of free on-demand content, so you can check out the platform without committing to a monthly fee.

Base ($2,495) – CLMBR Connected Machine

Plus ($2,895) – Base package + 12-month membership

Peak ($2,995) – Plus package + a mat, resistance bands, water bottle and sweat towel

Summit ($3,095) – Peak package + Bala Beam and Bala Beam Ring

Prefer to have professionals set it up for you? There’s a $250 fee for white glove delivery.

Can CLMBR Fit into My Apartment?

As long as you have 3 square feet of floor space and 8-foot ceilings, CLMBR will fit into your apartment, condo or small home gym. It’s also fairly easy to maneuver. CLMBR weighs 180 pounds but has built-in wheels and can be moved by a single person.

Don’t worry if you have limited storage space, as its sleek and stylish design blends in with any decor. Even better? It’s quiet so you can work out early in the morning or late at night without annoying your neighbors.

CLMBR Vs VersaClimber: Which Vertical Climber Is Best?

CLMBR and VersaClimber are great choices if you’re looking for a connected vertical climber. Both have interactive platforms with immersive high-quality classes.

VersaClimber offers live and on-demand classes, while CLMBR currently only has pre-recorded workouts. However, CLMBR’s library is about twice as large. Both platforms have a subscription fee of $39 per month.

If you’re planning on taking lots of classes, the larger tablet display on the CLMBR is much easier to see. However, you can easily stream VersaClimber classes on a connected device. It even works with the 4k FireTV Stick for added convenience.

You get a huge resistance range with up to 500 pounds of force on the VersaClimber. It also shows the percentage of maximum work exerted and your workout watts, which makes the VersaClimber ideal for dedicated athletes who want to improve their performance. You’ll still get a great workout on CLMBR, but it seems to be a more user-friendly option for a wider range of ages and fitness levels.

Who Owns CLMBR?

CLMBR was founded in 2018 by Avrum Elmakis. The Denver-based company is backed by numerous investors, including celebrities like Jay-Z, Pitbull, Ryan Seacrest and Novak Djokovic.

Is a Vertical Climber a Good Workout?

Is CLMBR a Better Workout Than Peloton?

Climbing can be a tough skill to master, whether you’re indoors or outside. It’s also physically and emotionally rewarding, especially as you grow stronger and more confident. As with climbing outdoors, vertical climbers engage your arms, core and legs to reach new heights. Just 30 minutes of indoor climbing can burn up to 350 calories , so you can lose weight and get fit fast.

Peloton is a highly popular spin bike with a rabid fanbase. You can easily connect with other users to make working out at home fun and more mentally and physically stimulating. With 1000s of cycling classes and other workouts, the massive library has more options than you’ll probably ever need. However, Peloton didn’t reinvent the wheel. Like CLMBR, the company simply took an existing concept and made it much more fun and rewarding. Both machines work your bodies in different ways, but they help you feel like you’re part of a much bigger community.

If you want to engage your entire body by working your arms, core and legs simultaneously, then yes, CLMBR is a better workout than Peloton. It can also burn more calories in a shorter period of time, making it really efficient if you hate working out or are short on time.

Unlike Peloton, though, you can’t sit back in the saddle to catch a break. You’re in the same position for the entire workout. Fortunately, CLMBR is uniquely designed with an emphasis on proper spinal alignment. Even during HIIT workouts, there’s minimal impact on your back, knees, hips and joints. On the Peloton (or any other spinning bike for workouts), slouching can stress your back and even cause workouts to be painful.

Interested in Peloton? Find out more about how it and other connected spinning bikes can improve your fitness.

Should I Buy CLMBR?

Are you tired of feeling uninspired or lonely working out at home? If you’re missing the social and emotional wellbeing aspects of virtual classes and being part of a broad community, then CLMBR is worth the splurge. Otherwise, you can save a lot of money by choosing a less expensive vertical climber.

This comprehensive workout machine offers real-time feedback so you can make adjustments as you go. Like the NordicTrack iSelect dumbbells, it also works with Alexa to easily start, pause, resume or stop a workout.

The high price tag might sting at first, but it could be worth it if you’re serious about fitness and know you’ll use it a lot. Some vertical climbers rely on a chain that can quickly wear out if it’s not greased and maintained regularly. CLMBR uses high-performance Kevlar belts instead. These reinforced belts require minimal upkeep and are less likely to wear down despite heavy use. If repairs are required, the critical parts are easily accessible, which can greatly reduce the long-term costs.

You don’t have to be an avid climber to make the investment, either. It’s highly adjustable and can be customized for a comfortable fit for nearly any body, according to CLMBR machine reviews. As long as you’re over 5 feet tall, under 7 feet tall and don’t weigh over 350 pounds, you can this machine.