2023 Cowboys Starter Asking Former Team to ‘Bring Him Back’: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have already lost a few different defensive pieces this offseason, but they could be prepping for another departure. After joining the team in a trade last offseason, Stephon Gilmore could be exiting Dallas just as fast as he joined the Cowboys.

If Carolina Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has it his way, Gilmore will be returning to Charlotte. On March 29, The Athletic reporter Joe Person posted a slice of a Clowney quote that saw him claim that Gilmore has been trying to get Carolina to re-sign him.

“Jadeveon Clowney on Stephon Gilmore: ‘I’m gonna try to get him to pull up, too.’ Says Gilmore told him he’s trying to get the Panthers to bring him back,” Person wrote on X.

For fans who want Gilmore back, that is tough news to hear. That, coupled with Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones’ recent words on Gilmore, seems to signal that the CB won’t be coming back.

Gilmore was a key player in the Cowboys’ success last year, especially after Trevon Diggs had his season ended prematurely due to an ACL tear. But Dallas has two other CBs in the mix and may feel like the 2-time All-Pro is surplus to requirements.

Stephen Jones on Stephon Gilmore

On March 25, Jones was interviewed by media members and the topic of Gilmore came up. Based on Jones’ answer, it seems like the Cowboys are planning for the 2024 season without the 33-year-old.

“It’s just having to pick and choose where you want to use your resources,” Jones said, per Blogging the Boys’ Brandon Loree. “Not only was [Stephon] really good for us on the field, but I’d say a better guy off the field in terms of how he goes about his business, just being a pro, helping the young guys. I hope things go well for him and he was nothing but very productive for us and we don’t ever rule that out, either.”

Gilmore’s veteran presence and championship experience is something all teams want. But with Diggs healthy again and DaRon Bland coming off an All-Pro campaign, Gilmore may just not be able to hit the field enough to make his salary worth it.

Cowboys Interested in Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

As Gilmore apparently tries to reunite with the Panthers, the Cowboys may be setting up their own reunion. On March 30, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler released a report that says the Cowboys and former RB Ezekiel Elliott have “mutual interest” in linking up.

“The Dallas Cowboys and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion, sources tell ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,” Fowler wrote. “While a deal between Elliott and his former club has not been reached, both sides are open to it, sources added.”

Dallas has yet to add a proper replacement for Tony Pollard since his free agency departure. Elliott may not be an effective feature back at this point, but he does know the organization well.

In that sense, the Cowboys could add Elliott as an off-speed power RB and still add a speedier option in free agency or the NFL draft.