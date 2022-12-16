Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Responds to Eagles ‘S**t Storm’

Micah Parsons has found himself in a war of words with the Philadelphia Eagles, which the Dallas Cowboys linebacker says wasn’t his intention when he made some comments about Jalen Hurts.

During an appearance on “The Voncast” with Von Miller, Parsons seemed to indicate that he felt Hurts is a bit of a system quarterback, discrediting what has been an MVP-type campaign by the third-year quarterback.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man,” Parsons said when asked by Miller if he felt if Philly’s success was because of Hurts or the team. “It’s system and team!”

Parsons continued: “I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that …when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost got to say something.”

Various Eagles players responded, basically telling Parsons to worry about his own team. Hurts declined to comment on the situation when made aware of Parson’s statement.

“I’m pretty sure they hate me,” Parsons said.

Parsons: ‘I Think People Should Have Opinions’

Parsons is still learning the weight of his voice when he makes a statement as one of the brightest young stars in the league. He caught some heat for a tweet about the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, which he later apologized for.

But when it came to his take on Hurts, Parsons didn’t see the big deal.

“I was just having a good conversation with Von, a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it’s a s**t storm,” Parsons said. “You see how that goes. We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts or any other player in any way. I’m just talking football. If football is a hurtful conversation, then what are we playing for?

“I think the job is more hurtful than the conversation, you know. If we can’t opinions — I mean, you guys get to talk s**t all day. Why can’t we talk a little chatter? I don’t understand what’s so hurtful when we talk about each other. We’re the players. We play every day. So, I think people should have opinions.”

Parsons Respects What Hurts Has Done With Eagles

That’s not to say that Parsons doesn’t have respect for Hurts. The Eagles QB owns the best quarterback rating (108.4) in the league and touchdown to interception ratio (7.33). He’s accounted for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air, adding 686 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

“I mean, you’ve got to stand on everything you say just as a man, but obviously, they small-clipped it and took one line of what was really talked about,” Parsons said. “But no pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts, I think he’s doing great this year.”

Hurts is currently the betting favorite to win the MVP, coming in at -165, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+175) and Joe Burrow (+750), per BetMGM. Parsons has established himself as the top contender for Defensive Player of the Year, coming in at -280 for the award heading into Week 15. San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa (+175) is the next closest.