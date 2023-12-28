Cowboys Surprisingly Cut Former 1st Rounder Ahead of NFL Playoffs

The latest Dallas Cowboys news is a bit surprising as the team is moving on from linebacker Rashaan Evans. Heading into Week 17, the Cowboys announced the team is releasing Evans. Dallas activated offensive linemen Matt Waletzko from the Reserve/Injured list in a corresponding move.

The Cowboys signed Evans to a practice squad deal on October 12. The defender carved out a key role partly as a result of Leighton Vander Esch’s season-ending injury. Prior to being released, Evans played in nine games (including one start) notching nine tackles.

Following a standout collegiate career at Alabama, Evans was selected by the Titans with the No. 22 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Evans spent his first four seasons as a starting linebacker with Tennessee.

The defender went on to sign with the Falcons in 2022. Evans notched a career-high 159 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 4 pass deflections while starting all 17 games for Atlanta.

Cowboys News: Ex-Dallas Linebacker Rashaan Evans Was Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

Evans’ release comes one day after the defender was arrested in Frisco for possession of marijuana, per The Dallas Morning News. The release is a bit surprising given the team is already thin at linebacker.

“Former Cowboys linebacker Rashaan Evans was arrested on Tuesday in Frisco for possession of marijuana (2-4 oz.), a Frisco Police spokesperson confirmed to The Dallas Morning News,” The Dallas Morning News detailed on December 27, 2023.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy described the release of Evans as a “tough” decision. Given Dallas already elevated Waletzko, the team is unlikely to add a veteran linebacker in place of Evans. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports that Evans’ arrest did not play a key factor in the team’s decision to cut the veteran.

“A Cowboys official downplayed the timing of LB Rashaan Evans’ arrest Tuesday for marijuana possession and its relation to Evans being waived,” Gehlken detailed in a December 27 message on X. “Various factors involved. Team needed roster spot for OT Matt Waletzko. Evans a candidate for practice squad if he clears waivers.”



The Dallas Cowboys Are the No. 5 Seed in the NFC With 2 Weeks Remaining Before the NFL Playoffs

The roster moves come as the Cowboys prepare for the postseason. Dallas hosts the Lions then take on the Commanders on the road to close out the regular season.

The Cowboys have already punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs, but the team’s seed and matchup has yet to be determined. All signs are pointing to Dallas being the No. 5 seed and traveling to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round thanks to the Eagles’ commanding lead on the division.

Dallas has just a 20% chance to win the NFC East, per The New York Times’ projections. These projections give the Cowboys a 7% chance to win the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys Attempted to Sign Linebacker Shaq Leonard Before the Defender Joined the Eagles

Dallas explored signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaq Leonard, but the veteran ultimately signed with the Eagles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated that Leonard believed Philly offered a better chance to win than Dallas.

“There was absolutely never any money mentioned, I met with him, had lunch with him and had a good visit with him, but there was never a financial issue at all,” Jones said of Leonard’s decision during a December 5 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.”

“So, that wasn’t the case in any way. He apparently wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance. I certainly recognize and honor his decision there. It never was an issue for us regarding our confidence that we’ve got in our linebackers.”