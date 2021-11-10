Former Mavericks Guard Pleads Not Guilty After October Arrest

Former Dallas Mavericks guard and eight-year NBA veteran Delonte West is fighting a series of charges stemming from an incident with police in Palm Beach County, Florida. According to court documents, West pled not guilty to those charges on November 8.

Per the arrest report, West was apprehended by police in Boynton Beach on the night of October 19 after he was found yelling and banging on the glass doors at the BBPD entrance. Per the report, West was screaming profanities while holding open containers of beer and vodka.

The document states that West then proceeded to walk away from police. However, as he had open containers on his person, he was subsequently ordered to stop. It was further relayed that West continued to walk away, prompting police to intercept him.

After intially refusing to stop, per the report, West eventually complied with a request to put his beverages down. However, he then put his hands inside of his waistband, prompting an officer to unholster their taser, according to the report. At that point, West was brought to his knees and handcuffed.

West has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, in addition to having open containers.

As relayed by TMZ, bodycam footage of the incident appeared to show West referring to himself as both Jesus and the President of the United States, as well as using homophobic slurs and saying that he was a better basketball player than LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Alas, this is just the latest in a string of sad incidents for West, who has struggled with substance abuse issues and homelessness in recent years.

In September of 2020, Mavs owner Mark Cuban picked West up at a Dallas gas station and quickly got to work in an attempt to help his former player get his life back on track, per ESPN. Friends and family had been imploring West to enter into a drug rehabilitation facility and Cuban ultimately offered to pay for his treatment.

Earlier this year, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that West had gained employment with the Florida rehab center he attended in the wake of Cuban’s intervention.

Charania further indicated that Cuban had helped West reunite with his mother, who he was still in contact with at the time.

West’s Hoops Career

A first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2004, West’s last taste of NBA action came during the 2011-12 campaign with the Mavericks. In 44 games that season (33 starts) he averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. He later played in the D-League and the CBA in China.

As a collegiate, West was a standout player for coach Phil Martelli at Saint Joseph’s. During his junior year in 2003-04, he logged a 19-5-5 line and helped the school to a 27-0 regular-season record and an Elite Eight berth. For his efforts, he was named a third-team All-American.

West went on to play for four different NBA teams from 2004 to 2012. His best years may have come with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom he averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest over three seasons.

