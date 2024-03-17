Broncos’ Breakout Performer Calls Out Post Highlighting Teammates: LOOK

The Denver Broncos showed a little too much love to some of their players.

While trying to highlight the strong contingent from the University of Texas on the roster, they inadvertently drew the ire of a rival alum in Nik Bonnito.

Bonnito attended the University of Oklahoma, whose Red River Showdown with Texas has been one of college football’s greatest rivalries since 1900 when the Longhorns beat the Sooners 28-2. Texas also has a 63-50-5 edge in the rivalry all-time.

Seeing the team’s post on social media, Bonitto took exception.

“What is this?” Bonitto said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 15 about the Broncos picture of Brandon Jones, Caden Sterns, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Malcolm Roach, and P.J. Locke.

Bonitto, the No. 62 overall pick of the 2022 draft, is going into his third season with the Broncos. Only Locke (four years) and Sterns (three years) have been in Denver longer among the group pictured.

Bonitto’s gripe seemed to resonate with the Broncos’ social media department. They shared a follow-up post expressing their affinity for their resident Sooners.

That group is all five-deep.

Broncos Social Media Team Tries to Make Good for Oklahoma Players

In addition to Bonitto, guard Ben Powers, running back Samaje Perine, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. all hail from OU. They did not get a graphic in their appreciation post, though.

The two schools are tied for the most representatives on the team.

Seven schools – Arizona State, Iowa, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Utah, and Washington – all have two players on the roster as of March 17, tying them for second place.

Those figures could all change by the time the offseason is over with free agency still going on and the draft rapidly approaching. Injuries during OTAs and in training camp could also shake things up by the time the season rolls around.

In the end, they will all have to work together for the team to reach its full potential this season.

Bonitto finished second on the team in sacks last season. He was 0.5 sacks behind leader Jonathon Cooper who also set a career high with 8.5 QB takedowns. But the Broncos still finished 22nd in sacks as a team.

They need both players to take another step forward this season.

Broncos’ Pass Rush Under the Microscope

Denver has not added at the position in free agency. There are still some appealing options on the market. But targeting one in the draft is more cost-effective now and in the long term.

They could be out of range for the class’ top options like Dallas Turner and Jared Verse. Some projections also have the Broncos targeting cornerback and quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick.

Denver has eight picks in the draft.

However, they have one pick in the top 50 despite having a top-12 draft pick thanks to sending a second-rounder to the New Orleans Saints for Head Coach Sean Payton last offseason.

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph‘s reputation precedes him around the NFL from his previous stints as a head coach and coordinator. He could face a challenge this coming season, his fourth in Denver and the second in this latest stint.

Several players are replacing some trusted contributors from the last two years.