Deontay Wilder Makes Wild Accusations Against Tyson Fury

Ex-boxing champ Deontay Wilder accused WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of cheating earlier this year when the two men met in a rematch for Wilder’s WBC belt and Fury’s lineal heavyweight championship. Fury stopped Wilder in a one-sided beating that ended after Wilder was dropped twice in the fight and appeared to be on his way to dangerous territory.

The two fighters seemed to be on their way to a contractually obligated third fight over the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the system that eventually led to Fury seeking to get back into the ring against someone other than Wilder in December.

Wilder had remained silent about that move until the 35-year-old American posted a video on social media on Saturday accusing Fury of cheating in both fights, the 12-round split-draw back in 2018 and the seventh-round stoppage win for Fury in 2020.

“I highly believe you put something hard in your glove, something the size and the shape of an egg-weight,” Wilder said. “It’s the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg-weight form and it left a dent in my face as well.”

🤴🏿Fury Be A Man 🖕🏿@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding… pic.twitter.com/qeo47CfHi4 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

The bible tell us that silence is golden, but my ears can still hear and my eyes can still see. The bible also tells us to be swift to hear and slow to speak. You see, what you don’t understand thief, what you did is what my people deal with all the time, someone cheating them from providing their greatness to the world. But it’s a burden that we cut off only to make us stronger. I saw in the first fight when Ricky Hatton was pulling down your gloves that you put your fist in the improper position. Y’all tried the same method the second time, but this time you scratched flesh out of my ears which caused my ears to bleed. It’s impossible for a brand-new 10-ounce glove to bend, to keep a smushed-in form…I highly believe you put something hard in your glove, something the size and the shape of an egg-weight. It’s the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg-weight form and it left a dent in my face as well. But in the midst of it all, you still couldn’t keep this king down. You would’ve had to kill me. In the end, it took a crap in the bucket referred and a disloyal trainer to throw the towel in just to stop me…Payback is coming.

Among the biggest revelations in the video are that Wilder believes Fury loaded his gloves in both fights somehow with “egg-weights”, that Wilder turned down more money to fight Anthony Joshua back in 2018 in a superfight that would have crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing since Lennox Lewis, and that Wilder still appears to have a massive dent in the side of his head from his last fight.

Wilder Still Wants Third Fight Against Fury

Despite accusing Fury of cheating in both fights, Wilder still wants a third fight. Wilder also used his Twitter platform to appeal to Fury’s sense of fairness about making the third fight happen.

Wilder posted, “@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement. What is this bulls*** of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding…”.

Wilder continued by reminding Fury that he gave the British fighter a chance at competing for his title after the 32-year-old came back from the depths of addiction and depression.

“When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot…,” Wilder posted.

“When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would…,” Wilder posted.

Finally, Wilder believes the rematch agreement should still be honored.

“In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!” Wilder posted.

When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot… — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!#BombZquad#TilThisDay — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

Boxing World Reacts to Wilder’s Accusations

The boxing community on Twitter didn’t seem to be on Wilder’s side about the content of his posts. The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger noted Wilder had essentially just gone with the Internet conspiracy theory about why he lost the fight despite their being no actual evidence. Coppinger also pointed out Wilder’s jab at ex-trainer Mark Breland, who Wilder called “disloyal” for stopping the fight.

Wilder also repeats the Internet conspiracy theory that Tyson Fury doctored his gloves, of which there is no evidence. He also calls recently dismissed trainer Mark Breland “disloyal” for throwing in the towel https://t.co/OtrB7mvdXs — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 31, 2020

Unified 140-pound champion Josh Taylor called Wilder’s video the “cringiest thing” he had “ever seen and heard coming out of a fighter’s mouth after a defeat”.

Wow ! I think this is the cringiest thing ive ever seen and heard coming out of a fighters mouth after a defeat 🙈 What a turkey ! https://t.co/cmHdHIOVIz — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) October 31, 2020

TalkSport’s Michael Benson took an hour to process the whole thing and was still at a loss for words.

Had an hour to digest that Deontay Wilder video now. Still lost for words. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 31, 2020

Promoter Eddie Hearn honed in solely on the part about Wilder admitting he was offered the Joshua fight. Hearn promotes Joshua, so the stark change in narrative from Wilder about that fight never happening was probably something he was happy to see.

I thought AJ ducked you? 🥴 https://t.co/GaJIN7ak6v — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 31, 2020

