Tyson Fury Addresses Allegations About Loaded Gloves [WATCH]

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finally addressed allegations that his gloves were illegally loaded with foreign objects during his dominant seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder back in February. Fury addressed the charges which began with fan theories posted on social media almost immediately after the fight via Instagram on Monday.

“This is just a quick video to address all this foul play talk from Deontay Wilder and his team,” Fury said. “I just read an article saying that I might have had some blunt objects in my gloves. Yeah, two…275 pound destroyers [Fury’s fists] in each glove. So yeah getting punched on the temple may do that to you.”

Fury went on to point out that in order for the loaded gloves conspiracy to be valid, it would have had to include the Nevada Athletic Commission as well as Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas also being in on the plot since those were the people also present in the room when Fury’s hands were wrapped and gloves were put on that night.

That process, of course, happens before every professional boxing bout. Fighters’ hands are wrapped under the supervision of the local boxing commission as well as someone from the opponent’s dressing room, usually the fighter’s cornerman.

“Jay Deas was in there when I had my hands wrapped,” Fury said. “He was in the room. He examined them. He was in there when I had my gloves put on. Examined them.”

So Fury called the theory that he won the second fight via stoppage because of foul play “bulls*t” and promised to score the knockout victory over Wilder again in the assumed third fight later this year.

You can watch Fury’s entire video below.

Fan Theories About Fury’s Stunning Stoppage Win

