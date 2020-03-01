Promoter ‘Formally Notified’ of Deontay Wilder’s Next Move

Deontay Wilder “formally notified” Tyson Fury’s promoter that the American is enacting his rematch clause to force a third fight. Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, informed Ringside Reporter that Fury vs. Wilder 3 will happen this summer, likely in July.

It was no secret that Wilder, 34, and Fury, 31, were probably headed toward a third fight. But with Arum saying Wilder’s next move is formal, it means another massive heavyweight championship clash between the two boxers is likely on the way in July.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round last weekend. The two fought to a hotly contested draw in December 2018. Now it seems Fury and Wilder will meet for a third time this summer for Fury’s lineal, WBC, The Ring and TBRB heavyweight titles.

