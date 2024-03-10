Lions Take Important Step to Bringing Back Key 2023 Contributor: Report

Running back Craig Reynolds will very likely return to the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Lions tendered Reynolds, who was an exclusive rights free agent heading into the offseason. Tendering Reynolds makes it highly probable that he will play in Detroit next season.

“An exclusive rights tender almost assures Reynolds will return to the Lions roster this season, as his only other option is to not play in the NFL this season because he can not negotiate with other teams,” SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt wrote. “His contract will likely be a one-year, league-minimum deal ($985,000 for his level of NFL experience) unless the Lions opt to offer him a contract extension.”

While he produced more on the stat sheet in 2021, Reynolds played more than ever in 2023. He lined up for a career-high 211 special teams snaps and 132 offensive snaps last season.

Reynolds played a significant role as Detroit’s No. 3 running back in 2023. He twice posted games with at least 10 carries during October when David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs were dealing with injuries.

Reynolds also scored a touchdown in the 31-23 playoff victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC divisional round.

In the 2023 regular season, Reynolds ran for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also had 5 catches for an additional 47 yards.

Lions Tender RB Craig Reynolds

Reynolds began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the then Washington Redskins. He didn’t make the team as a rookie during 2019 training camp, but he joined the team’s practice squad and eventually appeared in three contests.

After playing two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Reynolds signed with Detroit in the 2021 preseason. He’s spent the past three seasons with the Lions.

He rushed for a career-high 230 yards on 55 carries in 2021. He then posted a career-high 9 catches for 116 yards in 2022.

But as previously stated, Reynolds became a bigger part of Detroit’s roster in 2023 with a career-high in snaps on offense and special teams. Last season was also the first time he dressed for every regular season game in his career. He also scored his first regular season and playoff touchdown.

In 36 NFL games, Reynolds has posted 733 yards from scrimmage with 515 yards on the ground and 218 receiving yards. He’s played 31 of his 36 games with the Lions.

Reynolds was the second of two running backs the Lions brought back before free agency. The Lions also signed fellow undrafted free agent Zonovan Knight to a 1-year contract.

Lions Possess Great RB Depth Heading Into NFL Free Agency

With Montgomery and Gibbs signed long term along with Jermar Jefferson and Jake Funk under contract for 2024, the Lions already had decent backfield depth entering free agency.

Now before free agency even begins, the Lions have six running backs on the roster.

Prior to the Lions placing the tender on Reynolds, Knight was presumably returning to compete with Funk and Jefferson for the No. 3 running back role.

Reynolds still has to agree to sign his tenure. However, with him back in the fold, the No. 3 running back role for Detroit likely won’t be a competition.

With Reynolds returning, the Lions will very likely not add another running back in free agency. Detroit already appears to have the depth it needs at the position in case an injury occurs during the preseason.