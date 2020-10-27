Eagles Would Draw Super Bowl Hero in Potential NFL Playoff Matchup

If the season ended today, the Eagles would host the Bears in a wild-card playoff matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. That would mean a joyous homecoming of sorts for Chicago quarterback Nick Foles who guided the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship. Philadelphia (2-4-1) would be the No. 4 seed and Chicago (5-2) would hold the No. 5 seed.

Will be an interesting playoff game when the Eagles host the Bears. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 27, 2020

Foles is coming off a dismal performance on “Monday Night Football” where he went 28-of-40 for 261 yards and two interceptions. His offensive line did him no favors, allowing four sacks and keeping him under duress all night. But “Lucky No. 9” may transform back into BDN if given the chance to play in front of Eagles fans in Philly.

Foles shouted out Philly-born rapper Meek Mill last week for “getting his juices going” after the hit banger “Dreams & Nightmares” came on in the Bears’ locker room. The song was the Eagles’ anthem throughout the 2017 Super Bowl campaign.

“Shoutout Meek.” Nick Foles is so wholesome, man 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/j3GFOylJ7u — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) October 19, 2020

Did Foles Criticize Bears Coach Matt Nagy?

There was scuttlebutt in Chicago last night when Foles appeared to take aim at Bears coach Matt Nagy. The former Eagles quarterback told ESPN analyst Brian Griese that “sometimes play calls come in and I know that I don’t have time to execute that play call.” Later, Foles clarified there had been a “miscommunication” during their production meeting before the Bears-Rams game.

Brian Griese on Nick Foles telling him Nagy sends in play call and Foles already knows the play won’t work because he won’t have enough time after snap. pic.twitter.com/NRo7rntR8F — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 27, 2020

“That was definitely a miscommunication with Brian and I,” Foles said after Monday night’s game. “We do these pregame conversations the day before the game just to give them information,” Foles said after the game, via USA Today. “Coach Nagy and I have great conversations on the sidelines.”

Both Foles and Nagy have deep ties to the Eagles’ organization. Foles spent five total seasons in Philly and posted a 24-11 record in 40 regular-season games. Nagy served on the Eagles’ coaching staff from 2008 until 2012 as a coaches’ assistant and offensive quality control coach under then-coach Andy Reid.

Foles to Philly: ‘Please Don’t Boo Me’

Foles was asked specifically about what a potential return to Philly would mean to him in April 2020 and he gushed about his affection for the City of Brotherly Love. He admitted a playoff visit would be “extremely emotional” and called the Linc his “favorite place to play.” Especially night games there.

“People ask me where my favorite place to play was, and I say there’s nothing like playing a night game at the Linc, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Foles told NBC10’s John Clark. “Philadelphia is very special. And I’m not afraid of saying that, even though I’m playing in Chicago.”

Foles did have one huge request for the Philly faithful, though. He hopes they can muster up a few cheers for their boy.

“If I do ever come back and play in Philly, please don’t boo me too much,” Foles said. “I still love y’all.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Pxld4J3US/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

