NFL Insider Says Colts ‘First in Line’ to Trade for Eagles QB

The NFL trade deadline has passed. There’s no going back to Nov. 3 to reverse the Eagles’ decision to stand pat. However, one well-known analyst wanted to stress how much Colts head coach Frank Reich loves Carson Wentz. If Philly is ever looking to trade their franchise quarterback, Indianapolis would be “first in line.”

CBS Sports’ Boomer Esiason told SportsRadio 94WIP that Reich’s confidence in Wentz remains through the roof and would relish the chance to snatch him away from Philly. This isn’t the first time that Wentz’s name has come up in trade talks related to Indianapolis either. Remember, Reich was Wentz’s offensive coordinator for two years and coached him during his 2017 MVP campaign. Wentz got hurt and eventually lost the award to Tom Brady, but that Super Bowl year remains his best statistical season.

Esiason’s logic for the Colts potentially trading for Wentz ran deep. He has intimate knowledge of how Reich thinks because the two were college roommates at Maryland and remain close friends.

“I don’t know his relationships with his coaches,” Esiason told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. “I used to know his relationship with his coach because his coach [Frank Reich] was my college roommate, and my college roommate loves Carson Wentz. I would even tell you that if the Philadelphia Eagles ever wanted to trade Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts would be first in line to make that trade. I’m telling you. That’s how much confidence he has in that kid.”

"I would even tell you that if the Philadelphia Eagles ever wanted to trade Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts would be first in line to make that trade. I'm telling you. That's how much confidence [Reich] has in that kid." — @7BOOMERESIASON https://t.co/grefVhqcpz — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 6, 2020

Reich on Wentz: ‘This Guy is a Leader’

Reich has never been shy about his affection for the kid from North Dakota. He went on record in 2019 to defend Wentz following the publication of a slam piece that called the Eagles quarterback “arrogant” and “egotistical.” Reich never saw those traits during his two years coaching him in Philly.

That’s a good explanation for his struggles https://t.co/KY0CxlP5xa — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 2, 2020

“I know him very, very close,” Reich said in 2019, via Bleeding Green Nation. “And I’m not just saying this to defend him, and I don’t need to defend him, his teammates are doing that quite well. But this guy is a humble guy. This guy is a competitor, though. He knows what he wants. This guy is a leader. This guy has so much stinkin’ juice, it’s unreal.”

Wentz threw for 7,078 yards and 49 touchdowns while completing over 60% of his passes under Reich. They also won the Super Bowl together in 2017.

No Quarterback Change in Philly

The Eagles invested $128 million in Wentz’s right arm last year so the chances of him going anywhere are slim to none. Yes, the team did surprisingly draft Jalen Hurts in the second round but that move appears to be simply for depth. Hurts has been used sparingly as a gadget-play specialist. Either way, head coach Doug Pederson has shot down any notion of him benching Wentz this year.

“Listen, Carson is our starter and we got a lot of trust and faith in him that he can get the job done,” Wentz told reporters, “and by no means was I in a position to make a decision or make a move [last Sunday]. It’s just something that we’ve got to continue to coach and we’ve got to continue to get better.”

The Eagles actually hold a two-game lead for first place in the NFC East following Washington’s 23-20 loss to New York on Sunday. Don’t look now: Philly has a good shot at hosting a home playoff game in January.

