Eagles Activate Play-Making TE to Practice Window, Update on Jalen Reagor

The Eagles might be getting one of their standout tight ends back this week. While the trade rumors swirl around Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, the team activated Dallas Goedert to the 21-day practice window on Wednesday morning. The South Dakota State product was first placed on injured reserve with a fractured ankle back on Sept. 29. He is eligible to suit up this week versus Dallas.

There have been few official updates on Goedert’s status from the organization. Head coach Doug Pederson lumped the 6-foot-5, 256-pound playmaker in with injured running back Miles Sanders (knee) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf, foot) as guys that were “rehabbing and working” their way back. No recovery timeline was given.

“Obviously these guys are all rehabbing and working, working today, working through the weekend,” Pederson told reporters on Oct. 23. “We’ll see where guys like Dallas, Miles, and Alshon, we’ll see where they’re at the beginning and middle of next week. We’ve got a few days here to really get these guys healthy even more. But I’m hoping that we get a few of these guys back next week going into the Cowboys game.”

Eagles Hope to Have 4 Impact Players Back

Earlier this week, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice windows for four other impact players: LT Jason Peters, S Rudy Ford, WR Jalen Reagor, LB T.J. Edwards. The hope is they can all return this week versus Dallas but the team may want to be extra cautious with one man.

There is really no rush to bring Peters back too early considering the stellar play of fill-in left tackle Jordan Mailata. Or maybe Philly decides to move The Bodyguard over to right guard or left guard since the Sua Opeta experiment didn’t go very well last week.

All options are on the table, according to Pederson. He told reporters there would be an internal conversation “to see what’s best for the football team.” Peters played right guard throughout training camp before transitioning back to left tackle to start the year. Nate Herbig has been switching back and forth at both guard spots as injuries continue to decimate the offensive line.

Report: Reagor Ready to Take Flight

Everyone in the Eagles’ locker room tells the same story about Reagor: the kid is a workout warrior who wants to prove his doubters wrong. The rookie receiver has been working tirelessly to get back “ahead of schedule” and, according to NBC10’s John Clark, it sounds like he will. The expectation is Reagor plays on Sunday night versus Dallas.

“Jalen is the same guy,” Greg Ward Jr. said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He loves to have fun, always asking questions, a student of the game. It’ll definitely be big if we can get him back. We’re just going to keep praying for him.”

Reagor himself posted a semi-cryptic message on Tuesday that caused a stir among the fan base. He simply wrote: BFTD. Which means “Ballout For The Dream.”

