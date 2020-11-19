‘I Remember’: Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Talks Browns, ‘Rag Doll’ Baker Mayfield

Preseason games don’t matter in the standings but certain plays can leave lasting first impressions. Especially for young rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. Baker Mayfield still remembers facing Fletcher Cox in an exhibition game from 2018 when the Eagles defensive tackle unapologetically tossed him like a “rag doll.”

Mayfield called it his “welcome to the NFL moment” during a Zoom call with Cleveland reporters on Wednesday. He was the top overall pick in the draft that year and started the season No. 2 on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor. He went 8-of-12 for 76 yards and an interception against the Eagles in that preseason tilt. Mayfield would eventually earn the starting job in Cleveland by Week 4.

Fletcher Cox just ate Baker Mayfield’s soul. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 24, 2018

“Fletcher’s play speaks for itself,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “He kind of gave me my ‘welcome to the NFL moment’ my rookie year in a preseason game and tossed me like a ragdoll. Familiar with Fletcher.”

Cox, the five-time Pro Bowler, laughed heartily when he was asked about the vicious preseason sack. He remembered it. “Yeah, I remember the exact play now that you brought it up.”

Fletcher Cox was dominant once again on Thursday night. Here's his sack of quarterback Baker Mayfield, but before we get to how Cox won inside let's look at the coverage on the back end #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kJJLjz93EV — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) August 24, 2018

Mayfield has matured since his rookie campaign and helped reverse the Browns’ fortunes. Those once lovable losers are pushing for a playoff spot in the AFC.

“We got a job to do and our job is to be disruptive no matter who is at quarterback,” Cox said. “Baker is having a really good year and the Browns are having a really good year, so it’s just our job to go down there and take care of business”

Carson Wentz Delivers Eagles Pep Talk

Maybe it was long overdue but Carson Wentz felt the need to lift up his teammates at practice on Wednesday. And not just the guys in the offensive huddle. According to Darius Slay, the Eagles quarterback delivered a pep talk to let everyone know that their best football is ahead of them. They aren’t as bad as their 3-5-1 record suggests and they have seven games left to “determine their season.”

Darius Slay says Carson Wentz gave the guys a little pep talk today, coaching the guys up. "He's our leader and he let us know he's going to lead us." He also let them know that this team is better than their record so go show it." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 18, 2020

“His message was saying just making sure we all riding. Ready to go, ready to work, and give us the best effort,” Slay told reporters. “We got seven games left to determine our season. We know we’re in first place in the East but we don’t like the position we’re in, with the three wins. We know we’re a better team than what our record says. And he was making sure and letting us know that. He said, as our quarterback, he is our leader and he gonna do right by us and we gonna do right by him and we just need to get it going.”

Prior to arriving in Philly, Slay played for some mediocre Lions teams (52-59 record in seven years, with two playoff appearances) in Detroit. He recalled admiring the Eagles’ “fight” from afar, especially their ability to continually pick themselves up off the carpet when things were going bad.

“They have a hard-nosed team, and fighting, always fighting,” Slay said. “And me, from an outside guy, looking at it from Detroit, these guys were always fighting. Seven-game win streak, pushed for a Super Bowl, this team got a lot of fight and that’s what I expect.”

Connor Barwin ‘Brought the Energy’ Last Week

Connor Barwin recorded 56.5 total sacks during his brilliant career, including notching 31.5 of those in a midnight green uniform. He’s actually tied for 15th place on the Eagles’ all-time sack list.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the defensive line didn’t skip a beat last week when Barwin was forced to step in as an assistant coach. Cox, who lined up next to Barwin from 2013-16, expected nothing less from his former teammate. He praised the ex-pass rusher for bringing energy and correcting mistakes on the fly.

Here’s What Happened with Fletcher Cox and Connor Barwin at Eagles Practice https://t.co/c33xYeDfDJ pic.twitter.com/nSHHXCV6H0 — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) August 4, 2016

“Connor did a great job. He did everything he was asked to do,” Cox said. “He brought the energy, did everything. Coaching guys, correcting guys on what they needed to do. I think the most impressive thing he was very organized and that’s all you can expect, and we expected that from Connor>”

