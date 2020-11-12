Eagles Injury Report: All-Pro Limited, 2 Offensive Starters Trending Up

The Eagles’ injury report on Thursday was a thing of beauty, probably the closest one to a healthy starting lineup all year. Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Miles Sanders (knee) were both full participants, while six other key players were out there in pads. It’s all starting to trend in the right direction, to borrow a common phrase from Doug Pederson.

The Eagles head coach preached cautious optimism on all his injured players during his media availability on Wednesday. He’ll provide another update on Friday and then the team has their walk-through on Saturday.

“Because we limit guys during the week and then they go play and get a full workload on Sunday and it’s a little bit different,” Pederson said. “So we just got to be able to manage that the right way and make sure that they feel comfortable, they’re in the right frame of mind obviously and that’s why we do the ramp-up process the way we do it.”

Other guys listed as full participants on Thursday included: DT Fletcher Cox (rest), T Jack Driscoll (ankle), G Nate Herbig (finger), DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quadricep), T Jason Peters (rest), RB Miles Sanders (knee). Cox and Peters missed Wednesday’s session after taking advantage of their veteran “maintenance days.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/PakVewJdLU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2020

Lane Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday as he continues to fight through a lingering ankle injury and MCL sprain. The starting right tackle will likely be a game-time decision. Cornerback Craig James (shoulder) was the only player who didn’t participate in practice. The shoulder injury is a new designation for James. The special-teams ace participated in full on Wednesday after battling back from a hamstring ailment. Keep an eye on that one.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jeffery Set to Make First Start of 2020

The best news on the injury report has to be in regard to Jeffery, the one-time Pro Bowl receiver who hasn’t played a snap since Week 14 (Dec. 19) of last year. Jeffery had been rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery on his foot in the offseason, then showed up with an unexpected calf injury. He hasn’t yet spoken to reporters but rookie Jalen Reagor revealed Jeffery is good to go.

Jalen Reagor says Alshon Jeffery texted him the day he was drafted and has been helping him every day since. "We are getting a great player back" #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 12, 2020

“I believe he injured it in practice, not sure specifically what play or when it was,” Pederson said of Jeffery’s calf injury on Oct. 30. “But listen, we’ve got a little time with the bye coming up and listen, I’m optimistic now moving forward especially after the bye, hopefully, we get some guys back and he’s one of them.”

Eagles WRs ‘Little Bit Stronger’ Moving Forward

Travis Fulgham’s meteoric rise up the depth chart has been nothing short of miraculous. He’s turned into a dangerous weapon on the outside and the true number one receiver Carson Wentz has been tirelessly searching for. Now the Eagles will add Jeffery into the equation while continuing to open up the playbook for Reagor who just returned a week ago. The injuries at the pass-catcher position may have actually helped the team get stronger in the long run.

“We’ve got to spend you know as much time as we can on the field trying to get Carson comfortable and also them comfortable with the offense and all that,” Pederson said. “It’s a work in progress with a couple of the young players. But having them back in the fold and in the mix, as healthy receivers just makes us a little bit better, a little bit stronger moving forward.”

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’