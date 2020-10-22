Eagles Record-Setting WR Puts NFL on Notice: ‘My Dream, Your Nightmare’

Perhaps he was channeling Meek Mill’s infectious Eagles anthem from that 2017 Super Bowl run. Or maybe he was just having a little fun on a slow news day. Either way, Travis Fulgham has earned a reputation as a bad man in Philadephia and his latest Instagram post proves he’s here to stay.

Fulgham, the fifth-round pick from Old Dominion, captioned a photo of him leaping over two Ravens defenders last week with a humble boast: “My Dream, Your Nightmare.” Philly’s newest sensation is bordering on legendary status through three games. More importantly, Fulgham has given Carson Wentz the legit number one receiver the Eagles quarterback has never had in five seasons.

For record-keeping purposes (via Eagles PR guru John Gonoude): Fulgham is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (3), fourth in receiving yards (284), and tied for ninth in receptions (18) among active receivers since Week 4. His 152-yard game against Pittsburgh was the third-best single-game performance by an Eagle since 2016. Wait, there’s more. Fulgham is the first Eagle with three games of 50 yards and a TD over his first six career games, per NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank, and his 284 yards are fourth-most in Eagles history by a player in his first six career games.

Fulgham leads all @NFL players with 7 receiving first downs on third and fourth downs dating back to Week 4. Those 7 third- and fourth-down catches have gone for 110 yards and 2 TDs. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 21, 2020

Fulgham’s Rise to Stardom Started in Week 4

Fulgham’s coming-out party seems like yesterday, doesn’t it? It was actually three long weeks ago when he hauled in that game-winning 42-yard touchdown versus San Francisco on “Sunday Night Football.” Under the bright lights, on national television … it doesn’t get any sweeter than that.

“Just did what I do every day in practice, and we just executed,” Fulgham said of that career-defining play. “It was right in the breadbasket and I was able to get the touchdown. For me, that’s a regular play. The ball’s in the air. See ball, go get it.”

Travis Fulgham is first Eagle with TD in his first 3 games with team since @terrellowens 16 years ago 🎥 @NFL

pic.twitter.com/Wik7gcnxk0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 18, 2020

It’s been a full-on lovefest between Fulgham and Philly ever since, one that his quarterback is happy to recite marriage vows for.

“He’s a baller,” Wentz said. “I said last week, I see it in practice. It’s good to just see these guys get their chance and make plays. There was zero blitz a handful of times today and I just looked to him.”

Travis Fulgham… Cut by the #Lions on August 9… Cut by the #Packers on August 19… 42-yard TD reception on SNF with the #Eagles on October 4. pic.twitter.com/maQC8KlVYr — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2020

Eagles Announce Inactives for Giants Game

The Jason Huntley experience is about to begin. Just kidding. Well, maybe. The explosive rookie running back the Eagles poached from Detroit after final roster cuts was made active for Thursday night’s game versus New York. So were new tight ends Jason Croom and Hakeem Butler as they look to back up starter Richard Rodgers. Remember, both Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) are on injured reserve.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld was made inactive for another week — more snaps for “Las Vegas” Jalen Hurts — along with WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Miles Sanders, S K’Von Wallace, T Jack Driscoll, WR Quez Watkins, DT Malik Jackson. Watkins and Sudfeld were the only two healthy scratches as the rest of that group deals with injuries.

