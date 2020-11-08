Eagles Getting 2 Key Starters Back on Offense: Report

The Eagles are enjoying their bye week even better knowing that reinforcements are on the way. Running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery are expected to be back at practice this week, providing the team with two key starters on offense at positions of need.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both players are “getting healthy at the right time” and should be full participants at practice. Sanders has been dealing with a nagging knee injury since Week 6 and has 434 rushing yards in five games. Meanwhile, Jeffery has been nursing a minor calf strain in addition to a foot injury dating back to last year. Jeffery, who hasn’t appeared in a game in 2020, had been a limited participant a few weeks ago until the calf injury popped up.

The #Browns aren’t the only team with reinforcements on the way. Source said the #Eagles will have RB Miles Sanders (knee) back at practice after the bye weekend, and WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) should be a full participant. Getting healthy at the right time. https://t.co/XTmT1zfuWI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

“I just think it’s so important for us, like I said, if we can just hang on here and keep things together, keep battling, keep fighting the way the guys have, and we know we’ve got around the corner, we have some of our starters that are coming back, and that’s exciting looking forward,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters last week. “But until that time, we’ve got to keep coaching the guys we have and the guys that are playing for us, because they are battling their tails off right now.”

Eagles Sign TE Jason Croom to Practice Squad

The Eagles made a few minor roster moves during the bye week, including signing tight end Jason Croom back to the practice squad. The team had waived him from the active roster on Nov. 3 and then scooped him up one day later after Croom cleared waivers. The former Bills player has one catch for three yards and a touchdown for Philly on 13 total offensive snaps. The 6-foot-5, 246-pounder is considered an athletic, explosive tight end who has good speed despite his bulky frame.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed TE Jason Croom to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/bpYmoaS0eK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2020

Philadelphia also placed veteran safety Marcus Epps on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after he produced a positive test. It’s unclear how or where he contracted the virus but the player remains in self-isolation. Epps will likely be out for at least a week or until he produces three straight negative tests for COVID-19.

Corey Clement Wins Community MVP Award

Eagles running back Corey Clement was named the NFL’s Community MVP for Week 8. He was rewarded for his work with the National Youth Foundation and the Student Book Scholars contest. The contest invited more than 100 students from 31 different states to submit stories about bullying. Clement made a surprise virtual visit to the five finalists.

“It is a true honor to be named the NFLPA Community MVP,” Clement told the Eagles’ official website. “As an NFL player, I have the opportunity to bring attention to the causes most important to me — literacy, anti-bullying, and music education. I feel that it is important to support grassroots non-profits that are led by Black leaders.”

