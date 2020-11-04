Eagles Update Injury Status on Shutdown CB, Pro Bowl Defender, All-Pro Tackle

The Eagles watched two key defensive players suffer minor injuries last week. Luckily, it doesn’t appear neither guy will miss any significant time. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) and cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) left the field and never returned versus Dallas.

Doug Pederson told reporters those “two guys should be OK moving forward” and cited using the bye week as a way to get everyone healthy. His team has been decimated by injuries this year, including losing key offensive starters like Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz for multiple weeks. Slay picked up an ankle injury in the second quarter last week and sat out the second half, while Jackson was listed with a quadriceps injury — the same designation which limited him at practice over the past two weeks.

“Both those guys are okay. We didn’t have any significant injuries coming out of the game,” Pederson said. “This week is getting to us at the right time with guys getting healthy and those two guys should be okay moving forward next week.”

#Eagles HC Doug Pederson said CB Darius Slay and DT Malik Jackson don’t have significant injuries pic.twitter.com/CPwC44USVN — 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) November 2, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lane Johnson Woke Up ‘Not Feeling It’

Lane Johnson was ruled out hours before kickoff on Sunday night after re-aggravating his lingering ankle and knee injuries. The starting right tackle was replaced by Jordan Mailata after waking up with a swollen left ankle.

Johnson has been in and out of the lineup all year while playing on 100% of the offensive snaps in just one game through eight weeks. Hopefully, the bye week reduces Johnson’s pain and stress.

“It was unfortunate. He had a really good week, trending in the right direction,” Pederson said of Johnson. “Friday, Saturday, practices were good. Just woke up Sunday not feeling it, not there, and we didn’t want to risk putting him out there and missing him for more weeks in advance. It was just unfortunate that it happened, but I thought Jordan Mailata stepped in nicely, got the reps there all week, really with that position and did a nice job.”

Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz On the Mend

The Eagles haven’t updated the status for Miles Sanders or Zach Ertz but the original timelines had them coming back in Week 10 and Week 11, respectively. Sanders went down with a knee injury against Baltimore and has missed the past two weeks. The starting running back did post an inspirational message on Instagram saying “better days are coming.”

Meanwhile, Ertz hit injured reserve on Oct. 22 with a high ankle sprain and was expected to miss at least three to four weeks. Another less ambitious report had the three-time Pro Bowl tight end out up to six weeks. Remember, Ertz is mired in a contract dispute with the Eagles so there may be no rush on his end to return ahead of schedule.

From @gmfb in the fog ahead of #Giants–#Eagles tonight on the home team's injuries and when to expect Zach Ertz back. pic.twitter.com/hKdxv9PoWS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 22, 2020

“I’ll let the details be with my agent and Howie [Roseman],” Ertz said about his contract negotiations. “But I’m going to do everything I can to give this city everything it deserves and that’s everything I possibly have, even if that means playing with that lacerated kidney. Whatever it takes to win football games and do whatever I can to leave a mark on this team and this city.”

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’