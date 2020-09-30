Eagles Place ‘Vertical Threat’ on IR, Intend to ‘Ramp Up’ Veteran WR

The Eagles confirmed what has been reported for a week: Jalen Reagor is heading to IR.

Philadelphia placed their top rookie on injured reserve on Wednesday and he’ll be out at least three weeks as he heals up from thumb surgery. Reagor suffered a ligament tear in his thumb against the Rams in Week 2 but toughed it out and finished the game. The earliest he can return to action will be Week 7 versus New York.

The 21st overall pick has five catches for 96 yards, including a beautiful 55-yarder in the season opener, while serving as the team’s top vertical threat. Reagor was also taking turns with Greg Ward as the No. 1 punt returner on special teams.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed WR Jalen Reagor on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/kSR2cWzjAd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2020

“Obviously we are disappointed for Jalen. We felt like he was really growing into his role, and they are still young players,” quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Press Taylor told reporters last week. “They miss an offseason of these physical reps — they are learning every single day as they go and they will, and this is obviously unfortunate for him but these other guys have done a great job.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles activated sixth-rounder Quez Watkins to the 21-day practice window and he’ll likely take both Reagor’s spot on the active roster as well as his role on offense. Philly is down to two fully healthy receivers in Greg Ward and John Hightower, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (lower body), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot) on the mend.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jeffery Getting ‘Ramped Up’ This Week

Jeffery participated in back-to-back practices last week as a limited participant but was ruled out for Week 3. It was the first time he saw the field in almost 10 months as he battles back from Lisfranc surgery on his foot. Optimism is running high for the veteran receiver and the Eagles need every ounce of his 6-foot-3 frame.

Alshon Jeffery back at practice. pic.twitter.com/P13PFQTsgu — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 24, 2020

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson revealed the team intended to “ramp him up a little bit more” this week. He’ll likely be a game-time decision, depending on how he handles an increased workload during practices. Jeffery had 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in 2019.

“He came out of last week good,” Pederson told reporters. “We’re going to ramp him up a little bit more this week, give him a little bit more this week, and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

Jeffery, of course, has been the focal point of rampant trade speculation dating back to last season. The Eagles decided to keep him on the active roster rather than put him on the regular-season PUP list coming out of training camp, a move that would have cost him the first six weeks of the season. Time will tell if that was wise.

“Alshon has come back with incredible energy,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters on Sept. 5. “He’s in great shape. He’s motivated to win and be part of it. We are not actively shopping him, as reported.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number