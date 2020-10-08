Ex-Eagles Super Bowl MVP Reveals True Feelings on Tom Brady

A career backup stood victorious with the Lombardi Trophy, amid a sea of midnight green confetti while holding his baby girl, after one of the greatest football games ever played. Nick Foles had bested the GOAT to win Super Bowl MVP honors and the hearts of an entire city starved for a championship.

Two years later, much has changed in the City of Brotherly. Foles has played for two different teams since that fateful February evening when he beat Tom Brady and the mighty Patriots. The two quarterbacks, forever tied together in sports lore, will meet again tonight leading new franchises when Foles’ Bears host Brady’s Buccanneers in Chicago.

It’s been a long journey for Foles, one he wouldn’t trade for a free pass for Canton. On Wednesday, the former Eagles signal-caller reflected on his 2017 championship run in Philly and what it took to get there.

“If you’re ever blessed enough to win a Super Bowl or do anything, you’ll realize it’s not even about the trophy,” Foles told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s taking a look at the people next to you and saying, ‘Man, what we overcame and what we did was truly special because of the people in this building.’ It takes everyone.”

Foles also shared some thoughts on the man he beat in that game, the guy he’ll see again tonight in a pseudo rematch.

“Tom is a tremendous player and has had a lot of success in this league,” Foles said. “He’s one of the greatest of all time at the quarterback position.”

Brady Never Got Over Losing to Foles’ Eagles

It’s no secret that Brady holds grudges. He’s one of the most competitive athletes on the planet, like Michael Jordan levels of intensity. The future Hall of Famer has often talked about never getting over losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, saying: “that’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year.”

Brady brought it up again this year during “The Match” when someone kidded him about wearing Falcons colors. He didn’t care as long as there was no “cringe-worthy” midnight green around.

Before the players teed off, Peyton Manning had teased Brady about possible caddie options by reeling off the names of quarterbacks who had beaten the GOAT in the Super Bowl, including his brother Eli and Foles. The ex-Eagles quarterback chimed in on Twitter and touted his availability.

Foles Looks to Shed ‘Relief Pitcher’ Reputation

Foles may be a Super Bowl MVP and world champion, but his reputation as a journeyman and NFL spot starter persist. He has never stayed with a single team for than 2 1/2 years while failing to fully seize the opportunity when handed the starting job. It’s a trend that many hope will end with his latest stop, in Chicago.

“What we’ve done is just enjoy the moment,” Foles said, via ESPN. “You’ll hear me say that a lot, just enjoy the moment and be present. I don’t know what the future holds for me and I don’t think anybody really knows what the future holds for you.”

This is a guy who has done some pretty amazing things in his career, too. Foles was 28-of-43 passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl LII en route to a 106.1 passer rating. He was also the NFL’s passer rating leader in 2013 and tied records for the most touchdowns thrown in a game (7) and the most consecutive pass completions (25). He was named MVP of the Pro Bowl that year. Foles has two jerseys already enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, plus a bronze statue outside Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

