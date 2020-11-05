Eagles Host ‘Double Doink’ Hero for Visit, Ex-Raiders DT Provides Depth

The Eagles are getting thin at defensive tackle so it shouldn’t be shocking to see a familiar name pop up on the NFL transactions report. Philadelphia hosted Treyvon Hester for a visit on Thursday, the 304-pounder who got a gloved fingertip on the most famous field-goal block in franchise history. Hester was credited for altering the “Double Doink” in 2019.

Hester, a seventh-round pick in 2017, was waived by the Packers with an injury settlement on Sept. 10. That injury was never disclosed but the 28-year-old did spend two weeks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the end of July. Hester has 40 total tackles (four for loss), along with two sacks and eight quarterback hits in 41 career games. He was drafted by the Raiders before moving around to Philadelphia and Washington.

Jim Schwartz on Treyvon Hester’s field goal block: “A fingertip can be all the difference.” #Eagles — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 8, 2019

But that miraculous field-goal block — well, to Eagles fans and not Bears supporters — will forever follow him around like Cheez Whiz on a steak. On first glance, it looked like Cody Parkey just whiffed on the 43-yard try. Nope. The slow-motion instant replay showed Hester brushing the ball with three fingers on his left hand.

“To be honest I felt like I didn’t get enough of it because when I looked back it looked like it was still on the right path,” Hester said at the time. “So when I looked back I’m like, ‘Oh man, I didn’t get enough.’ When I turned back around, I just heard the reaction of the crowd and the team just running out there.”

Defensive Tackle with Edge Rusher Instincts

Hester played defensive tackle in college but he garnered additional hype as a potential edge rusher in the NFL. He recorded 13 sacks and 88 combined pressures as a four-year starter at Toledo.

Treyvon Hester maintains his lead atop the postseason's grades for special teamers pic.twitter.com/gAvpGvK9Wf — PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2019

Pro Football Focus noted Hester made a “lot of splash plays against the run” but needed to use his “power moves” more frequently when rushing the quarterback. His 40 time was clocked between 4.86 and 4.91 at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, a really fast time for a 304-pounder. He finished his college career with 161 total tackles (31.5 for loss).

“[I’m] very disruptive, a two-gap kind of player,” Hester told the Raiders official website in 2017. “Someone who demands a double team. Someone who can help free up his edge rushers, and allow my linebackers to flow to the ball.”

Injuries Crippling Defensive Line Rotation

The Eagles do have a need for depth on their defensive line, especially with defensive tackle Malik Jackson nursing a quadriceps injury. The ailment forced him out of Sunday’s win over Dallas and caused him to miss Week 8. The Eagles already lost fellow defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway for the year and defensive end Genard Avery for at least three weeks after he hit IR last week.

Philly is down to two fully healthy defensive tackles (Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave), along with four active defensive ends (Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry). They called up undrafted rookie defensive tackle Raequan Williams last week while protecting T.Y. McGill on their practice squad. Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman remain as intriguing options at edge rusher on the practice squad.

