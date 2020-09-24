Ex-UFC Champion Blasts LeBron James: He ‘Would Get Tooled’

Former UFC lightweight champion Sean Sherk took aim at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, saying that the NBA titan would “get tooled” by a high-level MMA fighter. James’ name has been in headlines within the MMA community since last Saturday when top welterweight Colby Covington called him a “spineless coward.”

After defeating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Fight Night 178, Covington made a political statement during his post-fight interview with commentator Jon Anik.

“Chaos” is a known supporter of President Donald Trump and he said, “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on sleepy Joe [Biden]. That’s going to be a landslide.”

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Covington continued. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe.”

He then turned his attention to James, as well as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. “Not these athletes, man. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless cowards, Marty Fake Newsman, Street Judas, we got unfinished business. There’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next!”

Since throwing the verbal jab at James, some fans and fighters have speculated about how James would fair inside the Octagon and how a fight between him and Covington would go.

On Monday, Chaos tweeted, “LOL at the snowflakes that believe [LeBron James] could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit!”

Sherk Says That James Wouldn’t Last in a Fight With Any High-Level Fighter, Including Himself

A few other fighters also chimed in on James competing in MMA, including Sherk. “The Muscle Shark,” who last fought in September 2010 when he defeated Evan Dunham by decision at UFC 119, posted his thoughts on James via Facebook.

Responding to an article from The Sun with the headline “Colby Covington says ‘coward’ LeBron James ‘wouldn’t last 10 seconds with me,'” Sherk wrote:

He wouldn’t, he’s big, clumsy, slow, lacks the cardio it takes to fight, has no boxing ability, no wrestling ability, no submission fighting skills. He has never been punched, kicked, kneed or elbowed and has no idea how to even react. LeBron James would get tooled by any high level mixed martial artist…….. including myself!!

The Muscle Shark has a professional MMA record of 36-4-1. He won the vacant UFC lightweight title in 2006 when he defeated Kenny Florian by unanimous decision at UFC 64. He went on to defend the belt once, beating Hermes Franca by decision in 2007 at UFC 73. However, The Muscle Shark was stripped of the belt after failing a post-fight drug test.

He attempted to regain the lightweight title at UFC 84 in 2008 but was finished by BJ Penn via third-round TKO.

Darren Till Said Covington Would Defeat James in an NSFW Tweet

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, a comment James made to the media that has been perceived by some as a shot at Covington. It is unconfirmed if the NBA star was commenting about Chaos or not.

“You put that pressure on yourself when you don’t really care about what other people think,” LeBron said via Heavy’s Austin Boyd. “Because what other people think doesn’t really matter because they don’t understand. Anybody can talk from outside. But if they got into the ring, if they got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they s— their pants.”

One fighter who took the comment as James firing back at Covington was top UFC middleweight Darren Till. Till took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to James’ comment.

The tweet contains NSFW language, reader discretion is advised.

Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would shit his pants in the ring with him?

Colby may be an arsehole, in fact a funny arsehole cos so many peoples love getting offended.

But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new arsehole then rawdog him.. — Darren Dicaprio (@darrentill2) September 23, 2020

Till tweeted, “Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would s*** his pants in the ring with him? Colby may be an a***hole, in fact a funny a***hole cos so many peoples love getting offended. But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new a***hole then rawdog him..”

