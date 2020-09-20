UFC Star Slams LeBron James: ‘Spineless Coward’

On Saturday night, top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington took aim at NBA superstar LeBron James after the fighter’s victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night 178. “Chaos” defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by fifth-round TKO and during the post-fight interview with commentator Jon Anik, Covington called James a “spineless coward.”

Covington is a known Republican who has met President Donald Trump on several occasions, including when he won the interim welterweight belt at UFC 225 and brought it to the Oval Office. Speaking with Anik, Chaos took the time to make a political statement in support of Donald Trump and dedicated his victory to the United States military and first responders.

He said, “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on sleepy Joe [Biden]. That’s going to be a landslide”

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Chaos continued. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe.”

Covington then turned his attention to Lebron James and his UFC rivals, current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. He said, “Not these athletes, man. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like Lebron James. And speaking of spineless cowards, Marty Fake Newsman, Street Judas, we got unfinished business. There’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next!”

Watch Covington’s interview below:

Colby Covington post fight interview. pic.twitter.com/foEUWHWPrY — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 20, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Received a Phone Call From Trump During a Live Interview After His Fight

While being interviewed by UFC’s Megan Olivi after his victory over Woodley, Covington received a phone call from Trump. During the call, Trump congratulated Chaos on his performance and victory and told the fighter that he was proud of him.

At one point, Trump said to Chaos, “I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind,”

During the conversation, an elated Covington thanked the President multiple times and told him that he would bring the welterweight title to the Oval Office. Watch the conversation below:

READ NEXT: UFC Champ to Conor McGregor: ‘You Are Next’