Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Rankings: Saints to Stay Hot? Trust Falcons?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. An up and coming unit in the Carolina Panthers’ defense heads for a bye after back-to-back 17.0-plus showings. The New Orleans Saints will look to extend their streak of 14.0 point performances to five. Plus, the Falcons will look to notch double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games for the first time all season.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Defense Outlook Week 13
Saints (DEF4) has been on one hell of a tear. Since Week 9, they have not scored below 14.0 points in any game, averaging 15.0 ppg over that span (most in NFL). During that four-game stretch, the Saints have collected 14 sacks, nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Eight of those sacks, as well as two of those interceptions, came against the Falcons just two weeks ago, the same Falcons team New Orleans will take on this Sunday.
Speaking of the Falcons, their defense emerged out of nowhere in Week 12 to rack up a season-high and position-high 28.0 points. After recording just one multi-takeaway game since Week 4, Atlanta forced five turnovers against the Raiders as well as adding a defensive TD for good measure. With Taysom Hill completing just nine passes for 72 yards a week ago, the Falcons may seem like a sneaky play. They are not.
Defenses have averaged just 4.5 points against the Saints since Hill has taken over at QB. His nose for the endzone (4 rushing TDs) as a rusher and lack of turnovers (1 FL) offers little upside for a defense who had not topped 7.0 points once this year except for last week. Atlanta managed just 5.0 points against Hill two weeks ago in his first career NFL start.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Start-Sit
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Defense TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Miami Dolphins MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
2
|Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
3
|Baltimore Ravens BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
4
|New Orleans Saints NO
|
@ ATL
|
5
|Kansas City Chiefs KC
|
vs. DEN
|
6
|Green Bay Packers GB
|
vs. PHI
|
7
|Las Vegas Raiders LV
|
@ NYJ
|
8
|Chicago Bears CHI
|
vs. DET
|
9
|Seattle Seahawks SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
10
|Tennessee Titans TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
11
|Cincinnati Bengals CIN
|
@ MIA
|
12
|Los Angeles Chargers LAC
|
vs. NE
|
13
|Minnesota Vikings MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
14
|Arizona Cardinals ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
15
|San Francisco 49ers SF
|
vs. BUF
|
16
|Detroit Lions DET
|
@ CHI
|
17
|Buffalo Bills BUF
|
@ SF
|
18
|New England Patriots NE
|
@ LAC
|
19
|Los Angeles Rams LAR
|
@ ARI
|
20
|New York Jets NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
21
|Washington Football Team WAS
|
@ PIT
|
22
|New York Giants NYG
|
@ SEA
|
23
|Indianapolis Colts IND
|
@ HOU
|
24
|Dallas Cowboys DAL
|
@ BAL
|
25
|Houston Texans HOU
|
vs. IND
|
26
|Atlanta Falcons ATL
|
vs. NO
|
27
|Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
|
@ MIN
|
28
|Cleveland Browns CLE
|
@ TEN
|
29
|Philadelphia Eagles PHI
|
@ GB
|
30
|Denver Broncos DEN
|
@ KC
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: K