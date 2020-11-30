Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Robert Tonyan Climbs, Evan Engram a Risk?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, Rob Gronkowski is on a bye, fresh off his first 100-yard performance since un-retiring. Speaking of 100-yard performances, Evan Engram is also coming off of his first such game this season. However, could an injury to his QB bump him back down to mediocrity? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 13

After an early-season explosion, Robert Tonyan (TE8) came back down to earth for a few weeks. He’s since resurrected his stock with back-to-back one TD 15.4-plus point outings. Typically Tonyan would serve as a TD dependant TE1. However, he may find himself with an uptick in production across the board this week against an Eagles defense that allows the seventh-most points and receptions to TEs this year.

For all the flack he receives, Evan Engram (TE12) is a top-10 scorer at a position desperate for consistency. Speaking of consistency, the four-year pro has seen nine-plus targets come his way in all but one of his past five games. Over those four games of nine-plus targets, he’s averaged 13.9 ppg.

Unfortunately, Engram may be in for a slight dip in production, as Daniel Jones’ availability is in question this week after suffering a hamstring injury. If Jones can’t go, Colt McCoy will be the one under center for the Giants, bumping Engram down the ranks slightly. Still, he would remain a starting option against a Seahawks defense that allows 62.2 more ypg through the air than any other team in football.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Rankings

Start-Sit

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Tight End TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN 2 Darren Waller LV @ NYJ 3 Mark Andrews BAL vs. DAL 4 T.J. Hockenson DET @ CHI 5 Hunter Henry LAC vs. NE 6 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. CLE 7 Dallas Goedert PHI @ GB 8 Robert Tonyan GB vs. PHI 9 Zach Ertz PHI INJ @ GB 10 Austin Hooper CLE @ TEN 11 Eric Ebron PIT vs. WAS 12 Evan Engram NYG @ SEA 13 Dalton Schultz DAL @ BAL 14 Jordan Reed SF vs. BUF 15 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. CIN 16 Trey Burton IND @ HOU 17 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. NO 18 Noah Fant DEN @ KC 19 Logan Thomas WAS @ PIT 20 Jared Cook NO @ ATL 21 Will Dissly SEA vs. NYG 22 Richard Rodgers PHI @ GB 23 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. JAC 24 Jimmy Graham CHI vs. DET 25 Gerald Everett LAR @ ARI 26 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. NYG 27 Dan Arnold ARI vs. LAR 28 Tyler Higbee LAR @ ARI 29 Jordan Akins HOU vs. IND 30 Adam Shaheen MIA vs. CIN 31 Jace Sternberger GB vs. PHI 32 Tyler Eifert JAC @ MIN 33 Chris Herndon IV NYJ vs. LV 34 Dawson Knox BUF @ SF 35 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. JAC 36 Mo Ali-Cox IND @ HOU 37 Ross Dwelley SF vs. BUF 38 Durham Smythe MIA vs. CIN 39 Jack Doyle IND @ HOU 40 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. NO 41 Drew Sample CIN @ MIA 42 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs. IND 43 Tyler Kroft BUF @ SF 44 Ryan Izzo NE @ LAC 45 Darren Fells HOU vs. IND 46 Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET 47 Harrison Bryant CLE @ TEN 48 Kaden Smith NYG @ SEA 49 Troy Fumagalli DEN @ KC 50 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. CLE 51 David Njoku CLE @ TEN 52 Darrell Daniels ARI vs. LAR 53 Adam Trautman NO @ ATL 54 Charlie Woerner SF vs. BUF 55 Levine Toilolo NYG @ SEA 56 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs. LV 57 James O’Shaughnessy JAC @ MIN 58 Nick Vannett DEN @ KC # Vance McDonald PIT vs. WAS 1 Blake Bell DAL @ BAL 2 Jesse James DET @ CHI 3 Lee Smith BUF @ SF 4 Demetrius Harris CHI vs. DET 5 Nick Keizer KC vs. DEN 6 Trevon Wesco NYJ vs. LV 7 Luke Stocker ATL vs. NO 8 Cethan Carter CIN @ MIA 9 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs. CLE 10 Tyler Conklin MIN vs. JAC 11 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ PIT

