Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Robert Tonyan Climbs, Evan Engram a Risk?

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 13

Getty Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Lucas Patrick #62 after scoring a touchdown.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, Rob Gronkowski is on a bye, fresh off his first 100-yard performance since un-retiring. Speaking of 100-yard performances, Evan Engram is also coming off of his first such game this season. However, could an injury to his QB bump him back down to mediocrity? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 13

After an early-season explosion, Robert Tonyan (TE8) came back down to earth for a few weeks. He’s since resurrected his stock with back-to-back one TD 15.4-plus point outings. Typically Tonyan would serve as a TD dependant TE1. However, he may find himself with an uptick in production across the board this week against an Eagles defense that allows the seventh-most points and receptions to TEs this year.

For all the flack he receives, Evan Engram (TE12) is a top-10 scorer at a position desperate for consistency. Speaking of consistency, the four-year pro has seen nine-plus targets come his way in all but one of his past five games. Over those four games of nine-plus targets, he’s averaged 13.9 ppg.

Unfortunately, Engram may be in for a slight dip in production, as Daniel Jones’ availability is in question this week after suffering a hamstring injury. If Jones can’t go, Colt McCoy will be the one under center for the Giants, bumping Engram down the ranks slightly. Still, he would remain a starting option against a Seahawks defense that allows 62.2 more ypg through the air than any other team in football.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Rankings
Start-Sit
Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Tight End TEAM

Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. DEN

2

 Darren Waller LV

@ NYJ

3

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. DAL

4

 T.J. Hockenson DET

@ CHI

5

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. NE

6

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. CLE

7

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ GB

8

 Robert Tonyan GB

vs. PHI

9

 Zach Ertz PHI INJ

@ GB

10

 Austin Hooper CLE

@ TEN

11

 Eric Ebron PIT

vs. WAS

12

 Evan Engram NYG

@ SEA

13

 Dalton Schultz DAL

@ BAL

14

 Jordan Reed SF

vs. BUF

15

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. CIN

16

 Trey Burton IND

@ HOU

17

 Hayden Hurst ATL

vs. NO

18

 Noah Fant DEN

@ KC

19

 Logan Thomas WAS

@ PIT

20

 Jared Cook NO

@ ATL

21

 Will Dissly SEA

vs. NYG

22

 Richard Rodgers PHI

@ GB

23

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. JAC

24

 Jimmy Graham CHI

vs. DET

25

 Gerald Everett LAR

@ ARI

26

 Jacob Hollister SEA

vs. NYG

27

 Dan Arnold ARI

vs. LAR

28

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ ARI

29

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. IND

30

 Adam Shaheen MIA

vs. CIN

31

 Jace Sternberger GB

vs. PHI

32

 Tyler Eifert JAC

@ MIN

33

 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

vs. LV

34

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ SF

35

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. JAC

36

 Mo Ali-Cox IND

@ HOU

37

 Ross Dwelley SF

vs. BUF

38

 Durham Smythe MIA

vs. CIN

39

 Jack Doyle IND

@ HOU

40

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. NO

41

 Drew Sample CIN

@ MIA

42

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

vs. IND

43

 Tyler Kroft BUF

@ SF

44

 Ryan Izzo NE

@ LAC

45

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. IND

46

 Cole Kmet CHI

vs. DET

47

 Harrison Bryant CLE

@ TEN

48

 Kaden Smith NYG

@ SEA

49

 Troy Fumagalli DEN

@ KC

50

 Anthony Firkser TEN

vs. CLE

51

 David Njoku CLE

@ TEN

52

 Darrell Daniels ARI

vs. LAR

53

 Adam Trautman NO

@ ATL

54

 Charlie Woerner SF

vs. BUF

55

 Levine Toilolo NYG

@ SEA

56

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

vs. LV

57

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

@ MIN

58

 Nick Vannett DEN

@ KC

#

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. WAS

1

 Blake Bell DAL

@ BAL

2

 Jesse James DET

@ CHI

3

 Lee Smith BUF

@ SF

4

 Demetrius Harris CHI

vs. DET

5

 Nick Keizer KC

vs. DEN

6

 Trevon Wesco NYJ

vs. LV

7

 Luke Stocker ATL

vs. NO

8

 Cethan Carter CIN

@ MIA

9

 MyCole Pruitt TEN

vs. CLE

10

 Tyler Conklin MIN

vs. JAC

11

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ PIT
