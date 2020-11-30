Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings: Josh Jacobs Injury Fallout; David Montgomery Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners will not only be stripped of the league’s 4th-leading rusher in Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones due to a bye, but potentially a top-10 fantasy scorer as well, as Josh Jacobs is dealing with a bum ankle.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 13

Josh Jacobs (RB6) has been as aggravating of an RB1 this season as there has been in recent memory. The sixth-highest scoring player at the position, Jacobs has averaged just 41 rushing ypg over four of his last six games. Yet, in those other two games, he’s averaged 120.5 ypg and 21.25 fantasy ppg. This week’s matchup presents upside that would align with those latter numbers, as the Jets surrender the 10th-most points to RBs this year. Unfortunately, Jacobs may not be available to feast on the putrid Jets.

Here’s what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had to say about Jacobs’ injured ankle:

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, whose day was cut short after 10 touches and a fumble, suffered an ankle sprain, source said. He’s having tests this morning, but sounds like it looked worse than it is. Jacobs hasn’t missed a game this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

If Jacobs can’t go this week, Devontae Booker (RB19) automatically rises into the RB2 discussion.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings

Start-Sit

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Running Back TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ vs. JAC 2 Derrick Henry TEN vs. CLE 3 Nick Chubb CLE @ TEN 4 Alvin Kamara NO @ ATL 5 James Robinson JAC @ MIN 6 Josh Jacobs LV INJ @ NYJ 7 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. NE 8 Chris Carson SEA vs. NYG 9 Miles Sanders PHI @ GB 10 Aaron Jones GB vs. PHI 11 D’Andre Swift DET INJ @ CHI 12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ BAL 13 Wayne Gallman NYG @ SEA 14 Myles Gaskin MIA INJ vs. CIN 15 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. LAR 16 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. DAL 17 David Montgomery CHI vs. DET 18 Nyheim Hines IND @ HOU 19 Devontae Booker LV @ NYJ 20 James White NE @ LAC 21 James Conner PIT vs. WAS 22 C. Edwards-Helaire KC vs. DEN 23 Antonio Gibson WAS @ PIT 24 Todd Gurley II ATL INJ vs. NO 25 Kareem Hunt CLE @ TEN 26 Damien Harris NE @ LAC 27 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. JAC 28 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU vs. IND 29 Raheem Mostert SF vs. BUF 30 Jonathan Taylor IND @ HOU 31 Ito Smith ATL vs. NO 32 Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ vs. CIN 33 Gus Edwards BAL vs. DAL 34 Melvin Gordon DEN @ KC 35 David Johnson HOU INJ vs. IND 36 J.D. McKissic WAS @ PIT 37 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. BUF 38 Devin Singletary BUF @ SF 39 Jamaal Williams GB vs. PHI 40 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ KC 41 Cam Akers LAR @ ARI 42 Latavius Murray NO @ ATL 43 Le’Veon Bell KC vs. DEN 44 Chase Edmonds ARI vs. LAR 45 Frank Gore NYJ vs. LV 46 Adrian Peterson DET @ CHI 47 Zack Moss BUF @ SF 48 Darrell Henderson LAR @ ARI 49 Giovani Bernard CIN @ MIA 50 Carlos Hyde SEA vs. NYG 51 Mark Ingram BAL vs. DAL 52 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ @ SEA 53 Kalen Ballage LAC INJ vs. NE 54 Kerryon Johnson DET @ CHI 55 Tevin Coleman SF INJ vs. BUF 56 Deandre Washington MIA vs. CIN 57 Lamical Perine NYJ vs. LV 58 Malcolm Brown LAR @ ARI 59 Jerick McKinnon SF vs. BUF 60 Jordan Wilkins IND @ HOU 61 Samaje Perine CIN @ MIA 62 Alfred Morris NYG @ SEA 63 Tony Pollard DAL @ BAL 64 Boston Scott PHI @ GB 65 Brian Hill ATL vs. NO 66 Mike Boone MIN vs. JAC 67 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. WAS 68 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. DET 69 Joshua Kelley LAC vs. NE 70 Tyler Ervin GB INJ vs. PHI 71 Chris Thompson JAC @ MIN 72 Matt Breida MIA vs. CIN 73 T.J. Yeldon BUF @ SF 74 Travis Homer SEA vs. NYG 75 Darrel Williams KC vs. DEN 76 Lamar Miller CHI vs. DET 77 AJ Dillon GB vs. PHI 78 Justice Hill BAL vs. DAL 79 Ty Johnson NYJ vs. LV 80 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs. CLE 81 Dion Lewis NYG @ SEA 82 Peyton Barber WAS @ PIT 83 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs. WAS 84 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. NYG 85 D’Onta Foreman TEN vs. CLE 86 Gabe Nabers LAC vs. NE 87 Corey Clement PHI @ TEN 88 Royce Freeman DEN @ KC 89 Austin Walter SF vs. BUF 90 Patrick Laird MIA vs. CIN 91 Ryan Nall CHI vs. DET 92 Devine Ozigbo JAC @ MIN 93 D’Ernest Johnson CLE @ TEN 94 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. BUF 95 Darwin Thompson KC vs. DEN 96 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. WAS 97 Eno Benjamin ARI vs. LAR 98 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ MIN 99 J.J. Taylor NE @ LAC 100 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA vs. CIN 101 Jordan Howard PHI @ GB

