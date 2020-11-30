Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Goes Off, Is Deebo Samuel Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we see a slew of viable options stripped from our lineups, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are on a bye. Plus, Tyreek Hill cements himself as the top option at the position, while Deebo Samuel reemerges in San Francisco.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 13
We’d be doing a disservice if we didn’t at least touch on Tyreek Hill‘s (WR1) monstrous performance from this past Sunday. The wideout put up an absurd 57.9 points against the Buccaneers, including a mindboggling first quarter stat line of 7-203-2. With Julio Jones banged up and aging, Michael Thomas’s injury-riddled campaign and DeAndre Hopkins’s somewhat inconsistent output, Hill looks very much like the best receiver in the game.
After failing to crack the 100-yard barrier in each of the first eight weeks, he’s now done so in three consecutive games, averaging 39.3 ppg over that span. He’ll look to continue his tear against the Broncos defense this week, a unit which he racked up a modest (by Hill’s standards) 17.5 points against back in Week 7.
Speaking of Hill, over the final 10 weeks of 2019, he was outscored by then-49ers rookie Deebo Samuel (WR24), who ranked as WR7 over that period. Unfortunately, 2020 has been far less prolific for the second-year pass catcher. With injuries not only to himself, but also his quarterback, Samuel has fallen off the radar of many owners, or at least he had.
Over his past three games, Samuel’s looked to regain his form, averaging 18.1 ppg. There’s certainly reason to pause, as he’s topped five targets and 66 receiving yards just once over that span. Still, the fact that he outpaced the next closest 49ers pass-catcher by seven targets last week shows you where he currently stands in San Fran’s pecking order.
Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that he takes on a Seattle defense in Week 13 who has allowed 11.92 ppg more to the WR position than any other team in football.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
Rankings
Start-Sit
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
vs. DEN
|
2
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. PHI
|
3
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
4
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ ATL
|
5
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. NO
|
6
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
7
|Allen Robinson II CHI
|
vs. DET
|
8
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. NE
|
9
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ PIT
|
10
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
11
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
12
|Julio Jones ATL INJ
|
vs. NO
|
13
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
14
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ ARI
|
15
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
16
|Stefon Diggs BUF
|
@ SF
|
17
|Kenny Golladay DET INJ
|
@ CHI
|
18
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
19
|
vs. IND
|
20
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
21
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ BAL
|
22
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ SEA
|
23
|Brandin Cooks HOU
|
vs. IND
|
24
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. BUF
|
25
|D.J. Chark Jr. JAC INJ
|
@ MIN
|
26
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ ARI
|
27
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
28
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
@ HOU
|
29
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
30
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ TEN
|
31
|Brandon Aiyuk SF
|
vs. BUF
|
32
|Nelson Agholor LV
|
@ NYJ
|
33
|Tim Patrick DEN
|
@ KC
|
34
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
35
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ SF
|
36
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
@ BAL
|
37
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. NE
|
38
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ LAC
|
39
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
40
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ SEA
|
41
|Marvin Jones Jr. DET
|
@ CHI
|
42
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ MIA
|
43
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
@ GB
|
44
|Keelan Cole JAC
|
@ MIN
|
45
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
@ MIA
|
46
|Breshad Perriman NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
47
|Jerry Jeudy DEN
|
@ KC
|
48
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. DET
|
49
|Emmanuel Sanders NO
|
@ ATL
|
50
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. PHI
|
51
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
|
@ MIN
|
52
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
@ HOU
|
53
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
54
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. NO
|
55
|Travis Fulgham PHI
|
@ GB
|
56
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
57
|Dez Bryant BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
58
|Darnell Mooney CHI
|
vs. DET
|
59
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
vs. DEN
|
60
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ ARI
|
61
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
@ NYJ
|
62
|Denzel Mims NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
63
|Chad Beebe MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
64
|Collin Johnson JAC
|
@ MIN
|
65
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. PHI
|
66
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ SEA
|
67
|Damiere Byrd NE
|
@ LAC
|
68
|A.J. Green CIN
|
@ MIA
|
69
|Olabisi Johnson MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
70
|David Moore SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
71
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ BAL
|
72
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
@ TEN
|
73
|John Brown BUF
|
@ SF
|
74
|Greg Ward PHI
|
@ GB
|
75
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
vs. DET
|
76
|DaeSean Hamilton DEN
|
@ KC
|
77
|Marvin Hall DET
|
@ CHI
|
78
|Danny Amendola DET INJ
|
@ CHI
|
79
|Willie Snead IV BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
80
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
@ NYJ
|
81
|Jakeem Grant MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
82
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
vs. BUF
|
83
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ HOU
|
84
|Isaiah Wright WAS
|
@ PIT
|
85
|Richie James SF
|
vs. BUF
|
86
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
@ PIT
|
87
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
88
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
|
vs. NO
|
89
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. DEN
|
90
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
91
|Cam Sims WAS
|
@ PIT
|
92
|KeKe Coutee HOU
|
vs. IND
|
93
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. DEN
|
94
|KhaDarel Hodge CLE
|
@ TEN
|
95
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
@ ARI
|
96
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
@ LAC
|
97
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
98
|Trent Taylor SF
|
vs. BUF
|
99
|Deonte Harris NO
|
@ ATL
|
100
|Tre’Quan Smith NO
|
@ ATL
|
101
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
@ KC
|
102
|Chris Conley JAC INJ
|
@ MIN
|
103
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
@ NYJ
|
104
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
@ HOU
|
105
|Gabriel Davis BUF
|
@ SF
|
106
|Braxton Berrios NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
107
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
@ BAL
|
108
|Marquez Callaway NO
|
@ ATL
|
109
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
110
|Jalen Guyton LAC
|
vs. NE
|
111
|Austin Mack NYG
|
@ SEA
|
112
|Byron Pringle KC
|
vs. DEN
|
113
|DeMichael Harris IND
|
@ HOU
|
114
|Jeff Smith NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
115
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
116
|Mike Thomas CIN
|
@ MIA
|
117
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF
|
@ SF
|
118
|Christian Blake ATL
|
vs. NO
|
119
|Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
120
|Kalif Raymond TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
121
|Devin Duvernay BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
122
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
@ GB
|
123
|Isaiah Ford NE
|
@ LAC
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
