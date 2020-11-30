Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Goes Off, Is Deebo Samuel Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we see a slew of viable options stripped from our lineups, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are on a bye. Plus, Tyreek Hill cements himself as the top option at the position, while Deebo Samuel reemerges in San Francisco.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 13

We’d be doing a disservice if we didn’t at least touch on Tyreek Hill‘s (WR1) monstrous performance from this past Sunday. The wideout put up an absurd 57.9 points against the Buccaneers, including a mindboggling first quarter stat line of 7-203-2. With Julio Jones banged up and aging, Michael Thomas’s injury-riddled campaign and DeAndre Hopkins’s somewhat inconsistent output, Hill looks very much like the best receiver in the game.

After failing to crack the 100-yard barrier in each of the first eight weeks, he’s now done so in three consecutive games, averaging 39.3 ppg over that span. He’ll look to continue his tear against the Broncos defense this week, a unit which he racked up a modest (by Hill’s standards) 17.5 points against back in Week 7.

Speaking of Hill, over the final 10 weeks of 2019, he was outscored by then-49ers rookie Deebo Samuel (WR24), who ranked as WR7 over that period. Unfortunately, 2020 has been far less prolific for the second-year pass catcher. With injuries not only to himself, but also his quarterback, Samuel has fallen off the radar of many owners, or at least he had.

Over his past three games, Samuel’s looked to regain his form, averaging 18.1 ppg. There’s certainly reason to pause, as he’s topped five targets and 66 receiving yards just once over that span. Still, the fact that he outpaced the next closest 49ers pass-catcher by seven targets last week shows you where he currently stands in San Fran’s pecking order.

Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that he takes on a Seattle defense in Week 13 who has allowed 11.92 ppg more to the WR position than any other team in football.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Rankings

Start-Sit

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Tyreek Hill KC vs. DEN 2 Davante Adams GB vs. PHI 3 Adam Thielen MIN vs. JAC 4 Michael Thomas NO @ ATL 5 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. NO 6 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs. LAR 7 Allen Robinson II CHI vs. DET 8 Keenan Allen LAC vs. NE 9 Terry McLaurin WAS @ PIT 10 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG 11 A.J. Brown TEN vs. CLE 12 Julio Jones ATL INJ vs. NO 13 DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYG 14 Cooper Kupp LAR @ ARI 15 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. JAC 16 Stefon Diggs BUF @ SF 17 Kenny Golladay DET INJ @ CHI 18 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. WAS 19 Will Fuller V HOU SUS vs. IND 20 DeVante Parker MIA vs. CIN 21 Amari Cooper DAL @ BAL 22 Sterling Shepard NYG @ SEA 23 Brandin Cooks HOU vs. IND 24 Deebo Samuel SF vs. BUF 25 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC INJ @ MIN 26 Robert Woods LAR @ ARI 27 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. WAS 28 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ HOU 29 Chase Claypool PIT vs. WAS 30 Jarvis Landry CLE @ TEN 31 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. BUF 32 Nelson Agholor LV @ NYJ 33 Tim Patrick DEN @ KC 34 Corey Davis TEN vs. CLE 35 Cole Beasley BUF @ SF 36 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ BAL 37 Mike Williams LAC vs. NE 38 Jakobi Meyers NE @ LAC 39 Marquise Brown BAL vs. DAL 40 Darius Slayton NYG @ SEA 41 Marvin Jones Jr. DET @ CHI 42 Tyler Boyd CIN @ MIA 43 Jalen Reagor PHI @ GB 44 Keelan Cole JAC @ MIN 45 Tee Higgins CIN @ MIA 46 Breshad Perriman NYJ vs. LV 47 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ KC 48 Anthony Miller CHI vs. DET 49 Emmanuel Sanders NO @ ATL 50 Allen Lazard GB vs. PHI 51 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ MIN 52 T.Y. Hilton IND @ HOU 53 Christian Kirk ARI vs. LAR 54 Russell Gage ATL vs. NO 55 Travis Fulgham PHI @ GB 56 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. LV 57 Dez Bryant BAL vs. DAL 58 Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DET 59 Sammy Watkins KC vs. DEN 60 Josh Reynolds LAR @ ARI 61 Hunter Renfrow LV @ NYJ 62 Denzel Mims NYJ vs. LV 63 Chad Beebe MIN vs. JAC 64 Collin Johnson JAC @ MIN 65 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. PHI 66 Golden Tate NYG @ SEA 67 Damiere Byrd NE @ LAC 68 A.J. Green CIN @ MIA 69 Olabisi Johnson MIN vs. JAC 70 David Moore SEA vs. NYG 71 Michael Gallup DAL @ BAL 72 Rashard Higgins CLE @ TEN 73 John Brown BUF @ SF 74 Greg Ward PHI @ GB 75 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. DET 76 DaeSean Hamilton DEN @ KC 77 Marvin Hall DET @ CHI 78 Danny Amendola DET INJ @ CHI 79 Willie Snead IV BAL vs. DAL 80 Henry Ruggs III LV @ NYJ 81 Jakeem Grant MIA vs. CIN 82 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. BUF 83 Zach Pascal IND @ HOU 84 Isaiah Wright WAS @ PIT 85 Richie James SF vs. BUF 86 Steven Sims Jr. WAS @ PIT 87 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. LAR 88 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs. NO 89 Mecole Hardman KC vs. DEN 90 Adam Humphries TEN vs. CLE 91 Cam Sims WAS @ PIT 92 KeKe Coutee HOU vs. IND 93 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. DEN 94 KhaDarel Hodge CLE @ TEN 95 Van Jefferson LAR @ ARI 96 N’Keal Harry NE @ LAC 97 Andy Isabella ARI vs. LAR 98 Trent Taylor SF vs. BUF 99 Deonte Harris NO @ ATL 100 Tre’Quan Smith NO @ ATL 101 KJ Hamler DEN @ KC 102 Chris Conley JAC INJ @ MIN 103 Bryan Edwards LV @ NYJ 104 Marcus Johnson IND @ HOU 105 Gabriel Davis BUF @ SF 106 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs. LV 107 Cedrick Wilson DAL @ BAL 108 Marquez Callaway NO @ ATL 109 Miles Boykin BAL vs. DAL 110 Jalen Guyton LAC vs. NE 111 Austin Mack NYG @ SEA 112 Byron Pringle KC vs. DEN 113 DeMichael Harris IND @ HOU 114 Jeff Smith NYJ vs. LV 115 James Washington PIT vs. WAS 116 Mike Thomas CIN @ MIA 117 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ SF 118 Christian Blake ATL vs. NO 119 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs. WAS 120 Kalif Raymond TEN vs. CLE 121 Devin Duvernay BAL vs. DAL 122 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ GB 123 Isaiah Ford NE @ LAC

