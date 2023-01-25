Barcelona €60 Million Man ‘Will Accept’ Summer Exit: Report

Barcelona forward Raphinha has struggled to live up to his lofty 60 million euro price tag since joining the club in the summer from Premier League side Leeds United.

The Brazil international has only started half of his 16 league appearances for his new club and has managed just 2 goals and 3 assists so far in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona have met with his agent Deco to discuss the forward’s situation, according to Diario Sport. The Catalans have made it clear they were expecting rather more for their money and are not “fully satisfied” with his performances.

Deco has told Barcelona “there will be offers” for Raphinha in the summer which will hand the Catalans the chance to get their money back on the Brazilian. Raphinha wants to continue but “will accept any decision” even if that means moving on after just a year at the Camp Nou.

Raphinha has previously admitted he has found it difficult to adapt to life with his new clubs and has also revealed how he does not like playing on the left of the attack at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been left baffled by Raphinha’s struggles. The forward has impressed on the training ground but has been unable to replicate that form in matches on a regular basis.

Raphinha Has Problems At Barcelona

Form is not the only problem Raphinha has at Barcelona. The Brazilian also faces intense competition for a place in his favored position on the right side of the attack.

Ousmane Dembele has managed to put his injury problems aside and has established himself as manager Xavi’s first choice in that position. Robert Lewandowski is the club’s top scorer and vital to the team in the center of the forward line, leaving just one spot up for grabs on the left.

Raphinha has made it clear already he’s not as comfortable on the left and also has Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres eager for minutes. Xavi has also called up teenage attacker Angel Alarcon in recent weeks and has admitted he could replace the departed Memphis Depay in the squad.

Xavi’s tactics may also prevent Raphinha from playing regularly in the second half of the season. The coach has switched formation and used four midfielders and two attackers to good effect in games against Real Madrid and Atletico.

The formation tweak allows Xavi to use Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong in the middle of the park with Lewandowski and Dembele up front. If the new system continues to be a success it will surely be seen more regularly.

Barcelona To Make Big Summer Sale?

Raphinha’s place at the club may also be in jeopardy as the club must make one big summer sale to help alleviate their ongoing financial difficulties, according to Diario Sport.

The Catalans will therefore be looking at players who hold a high market value and are perhaps not regulars in the team. Raphinha fits that bill currently along with fellow forward Torres.

The Spain international arrived for 55 million euros in January 2022 but is struggling for form and fitness. Atletico Madrid have already asked about Torres and are now monitoring his situation at the club, according to Sport.

Both players do have the second half of the season to try and turn their situations at the club around, but both will know they have a lot of work to do if they are to become regulars at Barcelona.

