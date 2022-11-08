‘I Told Xavi’ – Barcelona Forward Unhappy With Current Role

Barcelona forward Raphinha has struggled to adapt to life at the Camp Nou following his big-money move from Leeds United and has spoken to Xavi about his problems.

The Brazil international has only scored once in 17 appearances and has openly admitted he’s finding it difficult to adapt. Raphinha says one particular issue is playing on the left of the attack, something he has mentioned to manager Xavi.

“Yes, I told Xavi. I think he got it. I want to help the team as much as possible. I told him that I wasn’t helping the team on the left,” he said, as reported by AS. “I don’t mind competing with Ousmane on the right. I like that competition, but I would like to complete in my place, where I feel more comfortable at the moment.”

Xavi’s preferred attack at the start of the season appeared to be Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. However, the Brazilian’s struggles have seen him drop to the bench in recent games.

Barcelona are aware of Raphinha’s struggles and feel he is suffering an “identity crisis.” However, the club are also confident he can succeed, particularly as he has been impressive on the training ground.

Xavi Backs Raphinha

Xavi has been asked about Raphinha ahead of his team’s final La Liga match before the World Cup on Tuesday, November 8 against Osasuna. The Barcelona boss was asked at a pre-match press conference if he had a message for the forward and offered the following response.

“That he has my confidence, sometimes things don’t go as you want but you have to keep working hard,” he said. “We believe in him a lot and for sure goals will arrive.”

Raphinha has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. The attacker has three assists in his last three matches and will be hoping to add to that tally at El Sadar.

Raphinha In Brazil World Cup Squad

The Barcelona summer signing will then head off to the World Cup with Brazil after being named in the squad for the tournament. Manager Tite has named his squad and included Raphinha, and former Barca defender, Dani Alves on his roster.

The Selecao are one of the favorites for the tournament and Raphinha will be hoping to play a key role. Brazil has a host of talented attackers in the squad with Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Pedro and Richarlison also included.

Alves will also join up after returning to Barcelona ahead of the tournament to work on his fitness. The club legend was released last summer when his contract expired but is currently training with Barca Atletic in a bid to be in top shape for the World Cup.

Raphinha, Alves and Brazil have been draw in Group G at the World Cup and will take on Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon for a place in the knockout stages.

