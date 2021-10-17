Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Scores Stunning Goal vs Valencia [WATCH]

Ansu Fati made his first Barcelona start since November 2020 against Valencia on Sunday in La Liga and marked the occasion with a brilliant goal for the Catalan giants.

Valencia had taken an early lead when Jose Gaya powered home a fierce effort after just five minutes but Barca hit back eight minutes later when Fati netted his second goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

It was a special effort too from the 18-year-old. Fati picked up possession on the left, swapped passes with Memphis Depay and then curled a shot across goal and past stopper Jasper Cillessen, as shown by ESPN.

ANSU FATI TAKE A BOW 👏👏👏 BARÇA EQUALIZE! pic.twitter.com/Tczl218Ze3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 17, 2021

Fati had previously opened his account for the campaign on his first appearance in a 3-0 win over Levante in September. The teenager made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute and scored Barca’s third goal to complete a memorable comeback after 10 months out.

The youngster then made another crucial intervention against Valencia five minutes before half-time when he won a penalty for Barca after being fouled by Gaya. Memphis stepped up and confidently smashed home the spot-kick to put Barca 2-1 up.

Barca Boosted By Ansu Return

There’s no doubt that Fati’s return is a huge boost for Barcelona after a disappointing start to the campaign that has yielded just three wins in all competitions. His two goals this season have come during just 48 minutes of football, as noted by Squawka Football.

Ansu Fati has scored two goals in his first 48 minutes of LaLiga football so far this season. Ridiculous considering he was out for nearly a year. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fNd1QtioZQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2021

The striker will certainly add some much-needed bite and firepower to the Barca attack that has struggled in the early weeks of the season with Fati, Sergio Aguero, and Ousmane Dembele all injured.

Fati played 59 minutes before being replaced by Philippe Coutinho who went on to wrap up the win by scoring Barca’s third goal late on from close range.

Barcelona also have Aguero available again after the striker missed the start of the new campaign with a calf injury. The Argentine was passed fit for the match against Valencia and made his debut as a late substitute for Sergino Dest.

Fati To Have One Billion Euro Release Clause Too?

The youngster’s goal against Valencia is another reminder of his talents and comes amid speculation about his future at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are hoping to extend Fati’s contract but are yet to reach an agreement.

According to Marca, the Catalan giants want to insert a one billion euro release clause in Fati’s new deal to put off any potential admirers. Barca have already done the same thing with Pedri who has signed an extension with the club that runs until 2026.

President Joan Laporta has said negotiations with the club’s new No. 10 are “going well” and he hopes to be able to share good news soon, as reported by the club’s official website.

Fati’s new contract could be announced before Barca’s next La Liga match on October 24 against bitter rivals Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. The youngster has made it clear he wants to stay at the Camp Nou and Barca want the issue resolved quickly.

