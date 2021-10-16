Club Legend Dani Alves Makes Shock Offer To Barcelona

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has sent a shock message to his former club and has made it clear he would be happy to play for the Catalan giants once again after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Alves told Diario Sport’s Joaquim Piera that he still thinks he can do a job for Barcelona and that the club only needs to pick up the phone if they want to bring him back to the Camp Nou.

“If Barça thinks they need me, they just have to call me,” he said. “I still think that I can contribute anywhere, but more at Barça because of the number of young people it has now.”

The full-back turned 38 in May, which makes a move unlikely even though he’s a free agent, but Alves argued that his experience could be good for Ronald Koeman’s team which is packed full of youngsters such as Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi, and Sergino Dest.

“In every place I have been, I have always thought that the perfect mix is ​​the experience with youth,” he added. “There will come a time when youth will mature and the older ones will leave.”

Could Dani Alves Really Return?

Bringing Alves back to Barcelona would certainly be a big surprise, but the Brazilian has made it clear he’s looking for a new club where he can add to his extensive trophy cabinet.

“I always want a club that will allow me to fight for titles,” he added. “That’s why I chose Sevilla, Barcelona and everywhere else I went. I want to bring a winning mentality, fighting spirit and conscience wherever I go. If the place had it and lost it, well, time to try and find it.”

Alves has been back in Barcelona too, posting a photgraph of himself enjoying a coffee in the city on Instagram.

The full-back left Barcelona in 2016 but remains hugely popular with supporters due to the colorful personality, playing style, and the great success he enjoyed during his eight years at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian won six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns, and also picked up the Copa del Rey four times. Alves has been gone a long time but Barca have never really managed to adequately replace the full-back as yet.

Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, and Sergino Dest have all played at right-back since then but haven’t managed to make the position their own. Dest looks on track to take over the position long-term but is still only 20 and is far from the finished product.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alves’ “priority” is to play for Barcelona and the “financial issue would not be a problem or a priority for the player.” However, any reutrn seems “difficult” as Barca’s current plan is to focus on youth.

