Barcelona Make 23-Goal Brazilian Striker Top Target: Report

Barcelona’s financial problems have not stopped the club from searching for attacking reinforcements, and the club have identified FC Basel’s 23-year-old Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral as a top target.

The attacker is in the midst of a prolific 2021-22 campaign with the Swiss side and has scored 23 goals in 23 appearances already this season. Cabral also has eight assists to his name

His performances have attracted the attention of the Catalans giants and he is now in “pole position” to become the club’s next No. 9, as reported by Diario Sport’s Joaquim Piera.

Former Barcelona star Deco, who is now working as the club’s head scout in Brazil and Portugal, has also given the green light to the transfer and approves of the 23-year-old attacker.

Cabral Talks Brazil Call-Up

Cabral’s goalscoring exploits have also been recognized by Brazil coach Tite. The youngster was called up to the senior squad for the first time in October 2021 for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia, and Uruguay.

The Basel star admitted that he was shocked by the call, as reported by the CBF’s official website. He said, “I was at home and around nine o’clock an unknown number from Rio de Janeiro called me. I usually don’t answer, but today I answered and it was Juninho. I went into shock and I don’t remember anything else.”

Cabral also offered a little insight into what he feels he can bring to the team.

“I am a player who has evolved a lot tactically since I arrived at Basel,” he said. “I believe I can adapt to the team’s style of play. I like to be among the defenders, but I also have the quality to play outside the area.”

Piera reports that talks are already underway regarding a move for Cabral who is said to be thrilled at the prospect of joining Barcelona. The Brazilian is expected to cost around €15-20 million but the Catalans would have to sell players first to be able to finance a deal.

Can Barca Make Signings In January?

Signing players in January still looks a difficult ask for Barcelona. Director of football Mateu Alemany has warned that, as things stand, the club will not be able to add to their squad, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Today, there is no possibility of signing in the winter market. But we’re working,” he explained. “We will be able to register Xavi and by January we will see what can be done.”

Yet new coach Xavi has been given the “OK” to sign one player in January on loan, according to Diario Sport. Barca are said to “want a player who can guarantee 15 goals” and has plenty of experience.

The Catalan giants have struggled all season with injuries to key attackers such as Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, and Martin Braithwaite, but the club’s difficult financial situation remains an issue and it’s still not clear if Barca will be in a position to strengthen in January.

