Barcelona Chief Drops Frenkie de Jong Transfer Bombshell

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dropped a bombshell regarding Frenkie de Jong’s future at the club and has insisted the Catalan giants do not want to sell the midfielder despite intense speculation to the contrary.

There have been reports that Barcelona and Manchester United have already agreed a fee for the Dutchman, but Laporta says he will do everything he can to keep the midfielder at the club, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Frenkie de Jong is a Barça player and is recognized as one of the best players in the world,” he said. “We know of clubs that want him, not only Manchester United and we have no intention of selling him and the player, I get the impression, wants to stay. He is comfortable at Barça and I will do everything in my power in order to keep him.”



However, Laporta did also hint that if De Jong is to remain at Barcelona then he may have to take a pay-cut in order to continue his career at the Camp Nou.

He added, “What is certain is that, and we would enter into another discussion, is that the salary levels of some players are not in line with the salary levels that the board of directors that I have the privilege of presiding over have set. It is also a salary issue and it would have to be adjusted.”

De Jong is currently on holiday but was asked about speculation regarding a move to Manchester United before he left. The midfielder made it clear once again that he is happy at Barca and wants to stay.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta Talks Lewandowski & Raphinha

Laporta also offered an update on Barcelona transfer targets Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. The Catalans are thought to be close to a deal for the Leeds winger and Laporta admits they have been in touch with the Premier League side.

“Raphinha we have spoken with Leeds, we know that the player would also like to come to Barça, but there are also other clubs,” he said. “It would not exclude Dembélé, because the coach sees them as compatible.”

Laporta then spoke out about Lewandowski but did not want to say much about the club’s pursuit of the striker out of respect for Bayern Munich.

“He is a Bayern player. Everyone knows that he is a great player, but I would prefer not to say anything now becaue he is a Bayern player,” he said. “We know that he has publicly stated that he wants to come to Barça and we are very flattered, but we have all respect to Bayern Munich, which is one of the best clubs in the world.”

Could Dembele Stay After All?

The Barcelona president also shared his thoughts on Ousmane Dembele whose contract at the club expired at the end of June. Laporta says the Frenchman could still continue but the club will not be making a new contract offer.

“He is a person that we appreciate a lot, he has played at a very high level in the second round and the coach is very satisfied with him. It is an economic question, he has answered us without saying a yes or a no,” he said. “We maintain a good relationship with the player and with the agents there is communication. If he accepts the conditions that we have presented, he will continue, if not, then no.”

Barcelona have offered Dembele a new deal that is a 40% reduction on his current terms, as reported by Relevo. However, it is at the same level of striker Ansu Fati’s contract and would still see the attacker between €6-7 million net per year.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report