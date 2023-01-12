Barcelona Can Solve 3 Problems by Selling Memphis Depay: Report

Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of speculation for some time now and it appears the Netherlands international could finally be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Dutchman in the January transfer window as a replacement Joao Felix, as reported by ESPN. Diego Simeone’s side have “have received a positive response” from Memphis’s camp but must now negotiate with Barcelona.

Barcelona could be tempted to offload Memphis, not least because the Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season and able to leave for free. Memphis has also only made 2 La Liga starts so far in 2022-23 after slipping down the pecking order, although Xavi has promised him minutes in 2023.

Selling Memphis would also solve three more of Barcelona’s problems, according to Diario Sport. The forward’s departure would free up enough space on the wage bill for new contracts for Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde.

All three players have become vital to Xavi’s side and the club are keen to secure their long-term futures. Araujo and Gavi have already signed new deals but Barca have not been able to register the contracts because of financial fair play.

Barcelona also want to tie up Balde’s future this season, according to Sport. The Catalans are hoping to hand the left-back a deal that runs until 2027 and contains a release clause set at 500 million euros.

Laporta Talks Gavi and Balde

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has recently offered updates on Gavi and Araujo and made it clear the club were working on the deals. The club chief told Cadena SER he was not expecting to be able to register the new contracts “until June.”

Gavi signed a new deal in September that runs until 2026 and contains a 1 billion euro clause. The midfielder only turned 18 in August but has already become a key player for club and country. He’s featured in all of Barca’s league games so far this season.

Barcelona are expected to hand Gavi the famous No. 6 shirt when he is officially promoted to the first team squad. The shirt was famously worn by coach Xavi during his playing days.

Araujo has also become increasingly vital for Barcelona. The Uruguay international has already been tipped to become the club’s next captain and has admitted it would be “tremendous” to take over the armband.

Balde Wants To Stay

Gavi is not the only teenager making waves in the first team after progressing through the club’s famed La Masia academy. Balde has impressed at left-back this season, edging Jordi Alba out of the team at times and making 18 appeareances in all competitions.

The young defender was also handed a late call-up to World Cup 2022 with Spain, going on to play three times in Qatar under Luis Enrique to enhance his reputation.

Balde has already told Que t’hi jugues that he wants to continue with the Catalans, as reported by Marca. He explained, “Right now I leave everything in the hands of my agent. My intention is always to be here, but what may happen in the future I don’t know.”

Barcelona’s financial problems continue to be an issue but securing the futures of three of the club’s most exciting young players would be a boost. It would also leave the club free to concentrate on summer transfer targets.

