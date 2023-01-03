‘He Will Get Minutes’ – Xavi Tells Forward To Stay At Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has told Dutch forward Memphis Depay he will be important for the Catalans in the second half of the season and will get game time.

The Netherlands international has only made two La Liga appearances so far this season and there has been speculation he could be sold in the January transfer window to free up space on the wage bill.

Xavi was asked about Memphis at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s Copa del Rey clash with Intercity CF and insisted he wants the forward to stay at the club.

“I’ve said I don’t want anyone to leave. I’m very happy with the squad. With these players that we can compete. It seems that he is happy, I’m happy, he has got a great attitude and he’ll be important. I am sure of it,” he told reporters. “He will be important for us. He helps us in attack, scoring goals, assists, he has the ability to make the difference. He will be important and he will get minutes, like everyone.”

Memphis finished last season at Barcelona as the team’s joint top scorer along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, he has lost prominence in his second campaign due to injury and the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Will Memphis Stay at Barcelona?

The Netherlands international has been frustrated by his lack of minutes at Barcelona this season and did admit during the World Cup that he does not know what the future holds.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for the forward in a transfer that would see Memphis return to Old Trafford for a second spell. Premier League rivals Newcastle and Tottenham have also been tipped to sign the attacker.

Barcelona’s difficult financial position means the club are vulnerable to offers for their players even if Xavi does not want anyone to leave. The Catalans also know the current transfer window is their last chance to receive a fee for the Dutchman as he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Yet Memphis has hinted he wants to stay and fight for his place. He was linked with an exit in the summer but opted to stay and has since revealed he decided to continue because he enjoys being at Barca and is not afraid of competition.

Copa del Rey Chance For Memphis?

The Dutch forward could get a chance to impress in the first team next time out against Intercity. Barcelona have already confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will be rested for the match along with midfielder Pedri. Both players have been left out of the squad.

Xavi also told reporters that he will use the fixture against the third-tier opposition to hand vital minutes to fringe players and those recovering from injury which means Memphis could be handed a place in the starting XI.

“The idea is to do some rotations that is clear,” he told his press conference. “Players who need minutes, players who are coming back from injuries like Ronald [Araujo] and Eric [Garcia] will play. We will make rotations.”

Memphis returned from injury to feature five times at World Cup 2022 for the Netherlands but did not manage a minute last time out against Espanyol. His last start for Barcelona came back in September in a 3-0 win over Elche.

