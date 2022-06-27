Barcelona ‘Close’ To Offloading Forward in €20m Deal: Report

Francisco Trincao spent last season away from Barcelona on loan at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and could be on the move again before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The winger is “close” to agreeing a move to Portuguese side Sporting on a two-year loan deal that would include a mandatory purchase option set at €20 million, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona and Sporting are currently negotiating a deal that would see the purchase option come into effect if “a series of easy-to-achieve” objectives are fulfilled next season.

The Catalans want around €20-25m for Trincao who cost the club €31 million when he signed from Braga in 2020. Trincao spent just one season at Barcelona before being offloaded to Wolves.

If Trincao does move he will be the latest player to leave the Camp Nou this summer, following Dani Alves, Ferran Jutgla, and Philippe Coutinho in waving goodbye to Barcelona.

Trincao To Take Pay Cut

Trincao seems happy to return to Portugal and is willing to take a pay cut to help the deal go through, according to Sport. The winger “knows he won’t get many minutes at Barca” and thinks heading back to his homeland is the best option.

The forward has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona but struggled to make an impact at the Camp Nou after moving from Braga. Trincao scored just three goals and contributed two assists before being shipped off to Wolves.

The Premier League side did have the chance to sign Trincao permanently, due to a clause in his loan deal, but opted not to take it up. Trincao played regularly last season in the English top flight but clearly did not do enough to convince Wolves to keep hold of him.

Barcelona’s Wide Options For 2022-23

Coach Xavi loves to play with wingers but it appears the manager’s arrival will not mean a second chance for Trincao at Barcelona. Xavi will instead look to other options for his team in the new campaign.

The Catalans continue to be linked with a move for Leeds winger Raphinha but may struggle to complete a deal with the Premier League side demanding €55 million for the Brazilian.

Free agent Angel Di Maria had also emerged as a possible option, but the Catalan giants have now ruled out making a move for the Argentine, as reported by Gerard Romero.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele’s future remains uncertain. The Frenchman’s Barcelona contract expires at the end of June but there is still no clear indication of where he will play his football next season.

Xavi could therefore turn to youth and does have a couple of options. Moroccan winger Ez Abde made his first-team debut last season and also impressed for Barcelona B towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Barcelona manager could also be tempted to give Ilias Akhomach a chance and will check on the youngster in pre-season, according to Sport. Xavi clearly seems to be a fan of the 18-year-old as he raised eyebrows by naming the teenager in his starting XI for his first game in charge of Barcelona.

