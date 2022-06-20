Club Chief Says He Won’t ‘Rule Out’ Signing Barcelona Outcast

Samuel Umtiti is one of a number of Barcelona players tipped to leave the Catalan giants Nou before the start of the 2022-23 season after falling out of favor at the Camp Nou.

Injuries and a loss of form have seen Umtiti slip way down the pecking order at Barcelona. Indeed the World Cup winner only managed one appearance last season in all competitions.

Umtiti is one of four players who have already been told by Xavi they are surplus to requirements and local rivals Girona have emerged as a potential destination for the center-back.

Pere Guardiola, the chairman of the board of director at Gironas, has spoken about speculation the defender could make the switch, as reported by Marca. “We don’t rule it out,” he said before adding, “Talk to Quique Cárcel [Girona manager] and Michel about these issues.”

Girona may well be looking to reinforce their first-team squad after securing promotion back to La Liga after being relegated three years ago. The Catalans beat Tenerife 3-1 in the final of the play-offs to secure their place back in the Spanish top flight.

Umtiti has previously been linked with a return to former club Lyon, while there has also been speculation that Barcelona could simply release him from his contract which runs until 2026.

Lenglet Leaving Too?

Umtiti could be followed out of the Camp Nou exit door by compatriot and fellow defender Clement Lenglet. The 27-year-old has also fallen out of favor at Barca and only made seven La Liga starts in 2021-22.

Lenglet is due to make a decision on his future shortly and has attracted interest from Ligue 1 club Marseille and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The defender is set to assess both options and wants to move to a club where he can feel important again. Both clubs are only thinking about a loan at present, while Barca would prefer a permanent deal.

Decisions Needed Soon

Decisions on Barcelona’s ins and outs will be needed soon as the team are due to start pre-season training on July 4. The Catalan giants will then head to the United States for a series of pre-season friendlies, with the first set for July 20 against Inter Miami.

Both Lenglet and Umtiti will know they have little chance of featuring regularly with Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and even Gerard Pique ahead of them in the pecking order currently.

Andreas Christensen has also confirmed he is expecting to complete his move from Chelsea on a free transfer shortly, while Barcelona continue to be linked with a move from Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski have emerged as Xavi’s top priorities this summer, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS. However, it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will be able to finance moves for both players.

