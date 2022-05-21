Xavi Confirms He Has Already Told Quartet To Leave Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he has spoken to four of his players already about next season and made it clear they are not in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

Xavi was asked at a pre-match press conference about speculation he has told Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, and Oscar Mingueza their time at the club is up and confirmed the players are not in his future plans.

“Yes and some others as well. I’ve also talked to some other players. But I’m not going to say publicly. It’s down to every player if they want to announce it or not but I’ve already talked to them yes,” he said. “I think it’s important for the players who aren’t staying to have options, to have time to think about their future. And obviously the players we want to continue. We do need to transmit to the players the intentions we have at the club.”

All four players have struggled for game time this season under Xavi and have spent most of the campaign on the bench. Barca’s last match of the season against Villarreal on Sunday, May 22 offers the players a chance to feature for the club for a final time.

Barcelona Players Respond To Xavi Chat

The Barcelona manager was also asked about how the players took the news and admitted it had been difficult but that he wanted to give the quartet plenty of time to find new clubs.

“I think the response has been good. Some have been thankful. In the end I have to make decision. I’m clear, At other clubs they will have more opportunities,” he said. “Here it will be hard for them to have opportunities to play. So they are going to another place where they can feel more important. It’s a tough situation but it’s part of the job, part of my responsibility.”

Barcelona look set for a busy summer transfer window and will now look for new clubs for all four players. The Catalan giants have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Premier League side Aston Villa.

Xavi Offers Frenkie de Jong Update?

Another player who has been linked with a summer exit from Barcelona is midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Xavi was also asked about the Dutchman and admitted once again the club’s financial situation may dictate whether the midfielder stays or goes.

“Here we are talking about the economic situation again. For me he’s a great football player. I’ve told him, I think he can make the difference,” he said. “He can be part of an important era. We’ll see what the situation is. I really like Frenkie. He’s very capable, the way he dominates the game. He can definitely help us but we have to see what the situation is.”

Xavi has long made it clear how highly he rates De Jong and that he wants to keep the 25-year-old at the Camp Nou. However, the club’s enormous debts means the Catalans may still be tempted to sell De Jong is a large offer arrives.

