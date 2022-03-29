‘We Have Had Good Reports:’ Barcelona Confirm Interest in Attacker

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed speculation the club are interested in signing Leeds United’s Brazilian winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

Laporta spoke to RAC1 about the 25-year-old and admitted that he has received good feedback from Raphinha’s agent Deco, who the Barca president knows well as he spent four years at the Camp Nou during his playing career, as reported by Yahoo.

“We have had good reports,” he said. “Deco has his work and informs us of details so that we do not commit errors. In some cases, he has helped us a lot.”

Raphinha has reportedly already told Deco to do everything he can to secure a move to the Camp Nou this summer. The Brazilian wants to move to Barca despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Leeds contains a release clause set at €75 million, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano. However, that clause drops to €25m if Leeds are relegated. The Whites are currently just two places above the drop zone.

Leeds Want Big Money For Raphinha

Signing Raphinha may not be easy if Leeds do stay in the Premier League. The Whites do not want to sell the winger for less than €50 million, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona could try to negotiate the price down or look to include Francisco Trincao in any potential deal. The Portugal international is currently on loan at Wolves but could prove tempting for Leeds as he would be an immediate replacement on the right wing.

Trincao’s loan deal at Wolves does include an option to buy. However, the Black Country club are not planning on activating the option as he has struggled to establish himself in the first team, as reported by Sport Witness.

The 22-year-old has played 23 times for Wolves in the 2021-22 campaign but has managed only two goals and one assist in all competitions so far.

Laporta Talks Haaland, Mbappe Rumors

Raphinha is not the only attacker being linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. There has also been speculation that Barca are keen on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Laporta was asked about the rumors, and which player he’d prefer at the Camp Nou, but played down talk of either forward arriving at the end of the season, as reported by Football Espana.

“The one that has it clear that they want to play for Barcelona. The one who wants to come here. At the moment, none of the two has expressed that to me,” he said. “What I have received are certain economic conditions that we wouldn’t accept under any circumstances.”

Laporta has previously said he wants the club to sign at least four players this summer, but Barca’s ongoing financial problems mean any big-money transfers will be tricky unless the Catalan giants can cut costs and raise income.

