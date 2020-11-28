Coutinho’s Agent Responds to Juventus Transfer Rumors

Philippe Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has responded to rumors Barcelona have offered the Brazilian to Juventus ahead of the reopening of the transfer window in January.

Joorabchian told Mundo Deportivo that, “I have not heard anything and we have no plans to move from Barça, and yes Coutinho can contribute to a successful season.”

Coutinho’s agent spoke out following a report from Calciomercato that stated the Catalan giants would be willing to sell the former Liverpool man in the January transfer window and have offered Coutinho to Serie A champions Juventus.

The report detailed how Barcelona and Juventus have a good relationship, as evidenced over the summer when the two clubs agreed deals which saw Miralem Pjanic move to the Camp Nou and Arthur Melo head to Turin.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Preparing for January Sales?

Of course, it would be no surprise if players were to leave Barcelona when the transfer window reopens due to the club’s difficult financial position. The club announced on Friday that pay cuts have been agreed with players which will help reduce €122 million in costs.

Interim president Carles Tusquets has already admitted the club must sell if they want to bring in any new players in the next transfer window, as reported by Goal.

Tusquets explained that,”if we sell during the winter transfer window, we will be able to buy. We can also sign players who are out of contract. That is the situation.”

Barcelona could be tempted to strengthen their defense in the winter after being hit by injuries to their backline. Sergi Roberto is out for two months, Gerard Pique is expected to miss at least double that time, while Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are also sidelined.

What Next for Coutinho?

Coutinho is one of several players who could command a substantial transfer fee. The Brazilian has struggled to impress during his time at the Camp Nou and spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old has offered glimpses of what he can do this season. He started the campaign strongly with two goals and two assists in his first five outings in all competitions.

Yet a hamstring injury picked up in the defeat to Real Madrid disrupted his campaign, and he only made his return from injury as a substitute in Barca’s last La Liga outing at Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, new signing Pedri has made a strong case to be a regular starter in Coutinho’s absence. The 18-year-old already appears to have gained Koeman’s trust, while Ousmane Dembele, Francisco Trincao, and Martin Braithwaite are also competing for a place in the attack alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona will be hoping Coutinho can replicate his early-season form and help turn their season around. The Catalan giants have a busy schedule between now and the end of 2020 and play nine more fixtures before the transfer window reopens.

READ NEXT: Gerard Pique Talks Messi’s Barcelona Future & Suarez’s Exit