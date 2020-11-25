Barcelona Boss Lets Slip Worrying Update on Pique Knee Injury

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman let slip how long he expects injured defender Gerard Pique to be out for when talking to Dynamo Kiev boss Mircea Lucescu after Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League win.

The two coaches were spotted chatting after the final whistle about Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga, as reported by Marca. Lucescu said he felt Barca played well and had chances to score which prompted the following respone from Koeman.

Yes, yes, and we’ve had bad luck with injuries. Ansu Fati will be out around three months. Pique might be out for four or five months. Sergi Roberto will be out two months. But, you know, you have the same problem. It’s crazy.

Pique was forced off during the game against Atletico after picking up the injury and looked to be close to tears. Initial estimates suggested he could be out for up to six months but Barca are still to confirm how much time he will miss and whether he will need surgery.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mingueza to Replace Pique?

Pique’s injury has come at a bad time for Barca. The Catalan giants are already without defenders Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo due to injury. Koeman therefore opted to hand 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza his debut in Tuesday’s game with Dynamo Kiev.

Mingueza certainly did let his manager down with a strong performance alongside Clement Lenglet in the Barca backline. Koeman’s comments after the match suggested Mingueza may now enjoy some more game time with the first team, as reported by Marca.

I think Mingueza has shown that we can count on him. He has to work hard to have minutes but he has been training with us for five or six weeks now and he had given us a good impression. He has delivered.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to be included in the Barca squad for the team’s next game on Sunday. Koeman’s men are back in La Liga action and welcome Osasuna to the Camp Nou.

Mingueza Hoping for ‘Bigger Things’

Mingueza also spoke about his hopes for the future after his debut. The 21-year-old, who has played at every level for Barcelona, made it clear he hopes he can go on and become a success at the Camp Nou, as reported by Sport.

I am really, really happy after so many years and everything that I have suffered to play here. It’s a dream to debut in the Champions League for the best club in the world I spent all week wondering if I would play or not and when I found out I was so happy. I was a little nervous and I thought of my family, my girlfriend and the people that know what I have suffered and the work behind reaching this point. I hope that this is the start of something big. I played well, we didn’t give much away, the team was switched on when we lost the ball. With the rhythm we played with, they ended up.

Koeman could have Araujo available for Sunday’s match but may be in no mood to rush the Uruguayan back after Mingueza’s performance. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also an option to partner Lenglet on Sunday after being rested for the trip to Kiev.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fans Shocked By Koeman’s Riqui Puig Decision