Gerard Pique Talks Messi’s Barcelona Future & Suarez’s Exit

Gerard Pique has offered his thoughts on Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona as well as his feelings about seeing Luis Suarez depart the Camp Nou in the summer for Atletico Madrid.

The center-back back spoke to Radio Marca and discussed whether he thought the Argentine would extend his contract which expires at the end of the season.

We’ll have to ask Leo, I don’t know. We hope that we will stay. It’s a very personal decision and we’ll see. As long as he continues at Barca, there is hope, and we hope that he can be seduced into staying.

Messi told Barcelona he wanted to leave over the summer but ended up staying at the Camp Nou after being unable to force an exit. It’s not yet known what he plans to do after the current campaign ends.

Premier League side Manchester City are expected to try and sign Messi when the transfer window opens in January and have a “ten-year plan” for the Argentina international, according to The Times. Messi can negotiate with other clubs from the turn of the year and will be a free agent come the summer.

Pique Sad to See Suarez Go

It’s possible that Messi could follow in the footsteps of Suarez and head out of the Camp Nou for a new challenge. Pique also opened up on the Uruguay international’s departure and admitted he was sorry to see the striker depart.

I was very sorry when Luis left, he spent many years at the club and we shared many experiences. You play with each other for 90 minutes, but you spend many, many hours with them. We see them every morning, we travel, we are in the hotels, it is as if they was a class-mate.

Suarez joined Barcelona’s rivals Atletico in September on a two-year deal. He left after an emotional farewell ceremony at the Camp Nou and has since told Marca he was “sad and hurt” to leave Barcelona.

The striker missed out on a reunion with Barcelona last weekend in La Liga after testing positive for Covid-19. Yet he has made a strong start to life at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with five goals in six league outings.

Pique Out for Four Months

Pique played in the defeat to Atletico but picked up a serious knee injury that looks set to see him sidelined for a substantial part of the season. Barcelona have offered an update on Pique’s condition.

LATEST NEWS‼️ Tests carried out this Sunday on @3gerardpique have shown that he has a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will condition his availability. pic.twitter.com/0Bf0EnXiZo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2020

There has been no further update on Pique’s treatment plan, although manager Ronald Koeman let slip in midweek that he expects the defender to be out of action for the next four months.

Pique has been a key player for Barcelona throughout his career and his absence will be a big blow to the team’s hopes of success this season. The defender is heading towards the end of his career and will turn 34 in February, but he did sign a new contract in October that runs until 2024.

