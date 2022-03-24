Dani Alves Recommends €40M-Rated Attacker to Barcelona: Report

Dani Alves is back at Barcelona for a second spell with the Catalan giants and is proving to be an influential figure both on and off the field once again at the Camp Nou.

The right-back has quickly established himself as a starter in Xavi’s team, ahead of Sergino Dest, and has also been recommending players the club could sign in the summer, according to Bruno Andrade at UOL Esporte.

Alves is currently on international duty with Brazil where he has been reunited with Ajax winger Antony. The forward is already on Barca’s radar and has been strongly backed by Alves “behind the scenes” at the Camp Nou.

The two players know each other well from playing together with Brazilian side São Paulo. The duo “maintain a great friendship” and are part of Tite’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia.

Antony is rated at around €40 million and has also attracted attention from Bayern Munich and three clubs in the Premier League, including Liverpool. The winger has eight goals and four assists in 23 league games for Ajax in 2021-22.

Antony Discusses Future Move

Speculation surrounding Antony’s future is nothing new. Indeed the youngster was asked about a possible move away from the Eredivisie champions back in February 2022 in an interview with De Telegraaf.

“Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course I sometimes think about the next step that will come,” he said. “I think the English and Spanish competitions are wonderful. When the time is right, I hope to be able to play there. When exactly? Only God knows.”

Antony also spoke about his playing style. The winger is known for his flair and isn’t too bothered by those who are unimpressed with his tricks.

“There will always be people who think the tricks are really cool and people who disapprove of them,” he added. “I think my actions are functional, because I want to show the opponent that I’m the boss. And often it results in a goal or an assist. So I don’t really care what others think. Regardless of the praise or the criticism, I keep my focus.”

Raphinha Also a Barcelona Target?

Antony is not the only Brazil international believed to be on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window. Leeds United forward Raphinha has also emerged as a potential target.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Brazilian who has a release clause of €70 million, although that fee will drop to just €25m if Leeds are relegated, as reported by Diario Sport. The Whites are currently just seven points off the drop zone.

Raphinha has already asked his agent Deco “to do everything possible” to secure a move to Barcelona and feels “absolutely prepared,” to make the move to the Camp Nou, according to Joaquim Piera at Sport.

Barcelona are eyeing Raphinha as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract at the end of the season and able to walk away from the club as a free agent.

